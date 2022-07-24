Shift Trend
- Indicators
-
Nadiya MiroshHubbleDSK@gmail.com
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Shift Trend is an indicator of the formation of entry signals, entry points. The indicator must be selected to work for a sufficiently short period of time. But who works in short ranges, then this indicator is well suited.
Options:
- Length1 - The first parameter.
- Length2 - Second parameter;
- PointActivity - Parameter controlling peak levels.
- PointMinDist - The parameter that sets the minimum distance.
- AvgLengthBar - Bar averaging.