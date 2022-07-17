The expert is #3 out of 7 specially selected strategies from one of my oldest portfolios.

With this collection of 7 strategies I want to share with you some of the strategies that have been most successful for me and that have been more robust both in the past and now





Each wonder works well on its own but works even better in combination with the others, each strategy of the collection is uncorrelated with the other.





I choose to dedicate each strategy to a wonder as a wish of success and to be able to travel the world.









The Expert Advisor WONDER 3 has been developed for EUR-USD - M30, based on Bollinger bands and RSI.

It has been backtested on more than 19-year long tick data with 99% quality of modeling.









The expert advisor passed a series of robustness tests:

- different timeframe

- different markets

- slippage

- sensibility to volatility

- Monte Carlo tests

- Walk Forward Matrix





The enclosed screenshot demonstrate the complexity and coverage of the test by monte Carlo analysis with 200 simulation.





There is no need to set up any parameters, all settings are already optimized and fine-tuned.





My recommendation is to have a look also on the rest of my products in the portfolio as they work very well together in combination.









Timeframe: M30

The Expert advisor is designed for UTC+2 timezone with New York DST (EST+7).





This strategy is only for serious investors who are looking for long-term strategy and steady equity growth.

If you are expecting hundreds of trades per week, this strategy is not for you :)

There is no need to use a large account. I recommended trading from 500 USD with 0.01 or 0.02 lots.









Features:

Each deal is protected by stop orders (Stop Loss and Take Profit)

Both a fixed lot and a free margin percentage are used

No martingale, no grid, no scalp

No excessive consumption of CPU resources

User-friendly settings

All settings optimized

Long-term strategy

Steady equity growth





Settings:

mmLots= 0.1 - Fix lot setting

DontTradeOnWeekends= false - enable or disable trade on weekends

ExitAtEndOfDay = false - enable or disable exit end of day

ExitOnFriday = true - enable or disable exit on Friday

FridayExitTime = 21:00 - time exit on Friday

LimitTimeRange = false - limit the strategy only in a range of hours

MaxTradesPerDay = 0 means unlimited







