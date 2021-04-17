It is strongly recommended to use a good ECN broker with low spreads and commissions only. Make sure to run the expert on a VPS all the time.

Advanced algorithm with filters for entering and exiting the market. Usually in and out of the market in a short time. Positions are not held long.

Use recommended pairs only. The EA must be attached to the M15 charts of the recommended pairs. Each pair needs a chart window.

Choose a different Magicnumber for each pair. It is enough to change only the last number of the default magic number for each chart/pair.