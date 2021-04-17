Night XP
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.65
- Updated: 19 August 2021
- Activations: 5
Recommended Pairs: EURUSD,EURCHF,EURGBP,USDCHF,GBPUSD,EURCAD,EURAUD,USDCAD,AUDCAD,(AUDUSD, GBPAUD,GBPCAD)Timeframe: M15
It is strongly recommended to use a good ECN broker with low spreads and commissions only. Make sure to run the expert on a VPS all the time.
Description
Advanced algorithm with filters for entering and exiting the market. Usually in and out of the market in a short time. Positions are not held long.
Use recommended pairs only. The EA must be attached to the M15 charts of the recommended pairs. Each pair needs a chart window.
Choose a different Magicnumber for each pair. It is enough to change only the last number of the default magic number for each chart/pair.
The Expert does not require any optimization. Use default settings (exception: GMT offset)
GMT offset is very important. Choose the GMT offset of your broker. In most cases it will be 3 in summer and 2 in winter.
You can activate the advanced newsfilter by linking webrequest and setting news filter to true in the inputs tab. The expert will then stay out of the market before and after high impact
news.
How to link webrequest for the newsfilter:
In Metatrader choose Options/Expert Advisors and select “Allow WebRequest for listed URL”
Webrequest link: