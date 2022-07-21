POscillator Alert

The most sensitive indicator you've ever seen! And now with Alerts

POscillator Alert is a sensitive indicator that finds each trend direction change in every timeframe and then notifies you with the necessary alarms. It's a new version of the POscillator Indicator, with the addition of its alarm sending capability. The Indicator can send multiple alerts: email, mobile phone notification, alert window and alert sound. All of these different alarms are optional and you can choose the ones you wish to use. Now the indicator works for you! Without needing to stare and wait at the monitor, you can simply get alerted (especially from your phone) to notify you of the start of a new trend.

POscillator Alert Indicator emulates price variations and shows up or down trends. At first, the indicator passes the price data through some filters to eliminate sharp and fast changes that make ripples and unnecessary noises. The procedure makes two price functions by using high-frequency and low-frequency filters separately. Then it adds them together to create a smoothed price curve. The final stage of the indicator converts this smoothed curve to an oscillator by calculating its standard variable and multiplies to 5 to make it oscillate around -10 to 10.

The indicator has two different colors for uptrend and downtrend. Therefore, all trends are distinguished from each other. Each trend begins with a color change and continues until the next color change based on the selected timeframe. Every time there is a change of trends, an alert is sent to you (via the manner you selected).

It mainly oscillates between -10 to +10.  The indicator value of -10 shows overbought, and +10 shows oversold conditions. When the indicator crosses one of these lines, we expect a trend change and we can open a limit order and wait to reach the limit price.

There are two group of input parameters: Oscillator parameters consists of period, Softness, closeX and openX, and Alert  parameters. With a higher value of Softness, the indicator ignores small price changes and low trends. Therefore, the indicator stays at its state longer as an uptrend or downtrend. Open and Close weight factors are used to change price curve form based on the priority of the Open or Close price.

Less Softness, more sensitivity! For softness greater than 0.4, you may have one bar lag. Check the lag first.

No matter what timeframe you choose, it works at M5 as well as H1 or H12.

Attention: You should enable notifications in MetaTrader to receive Email and Mobile Notifications from this indicator. To do so go to Tools menu, select Options, choose Email and add a checkmark to Enable notifications and fill the boxes. Also copy your MetaTrader ID from your mobile phone and paste it to PC version of MetaTrader:

Tools/Options/Email
Tools/Options/Notifications


Input Parameters:

Oscillator Parameters

Period
Number of bars for calculation
Softness
Softness of Indicator 1<S<10
closeX
Close price weight
openX
Open price weight


Alert Parameters

AlertEmail
Activate Send Email
AlertNotf Activate Send Notification
AlertSound Activate Alert Sound
AlertWindow Activate Alert Window




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Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 is an MT5 indicator designed for traders who want to read market structure and the main price reaction zones directly on the chart. It combines BOS, ChoCH, Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), Liquidity, Kill Zones, Volume Profile, and a compact dashboard for quick analysis. This indicator targets traders who use market structure, ICT and Smart Money concepts as a decision framework. It can help spot trend continuations, possible reversals, price imbala
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (33)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Currency Strength Wizard MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
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POscillator
Arya Tavakol
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The most sensitive indicator you've ever seen . . . POscillator is a sensitive indicator to find each trend direction change in every timeframe. It shows price variations and reveals up or down trends. POscillator makes a price curve based on frequency filters. The procedure makes two price functions by using high-frequency and low-frequency filters separately. Then it adds them together to create a smoothed price curve. The final stage of the indicator converts this smoothed curve to an oscil
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NewTrendAlert
Arya Tavakol
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New Trend Alerts finds new trends at the changing bar very quickly. If the trend has enough power and a quality up/down angle, then the indicator sends multiple alarms to alert you: via email, mobile notification, alert window and alert sound. All of these different alarms are optional, and you can choose which ones you would like to use. The indicator calculates the derivative of the price chart to reveal the slope of price curve and its sign changes. Red bars indicate a positive sign or uptre
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