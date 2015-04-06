King Pro EA
- Experts
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Only 5 copies of the EA left at $150! Next price --> $320
King Pro EA is an automated trading system that adapating itself on whatever the market conditions are. Mainly using averaging & EMA indicator results to train the EA which direction should it trade. Also it will apply early cut loss system when market strongly change direction and recover it on current trend.
Recommended currency pairs: GBPUSD
Alternative currency pairs: EURUSD / XAUUSD
Recommended timeframe: M30
See EA Live performance here
Backtest (2018.01.01 - 2022.05.14) results showing that it can grow $2,000 account into $35,077 with maximal drawdown 31.56% only.
Notes:
Suitable for high spread broker (30~ish)
Features:
- Trend Following Trading System (EMA)
- Use martingale to exit quickly with profit
- Autolot system (Compounding) - Opening 0.01 lot per $1,000
- Maximum Trades Management
- Reversal profit system - stop your trade against current trends, and take profit from there
- Plug & Play - just install the EA, set and forget. Go on with your life!