King Pro EA

Only 
5  copies of the EA left at $150!

Next price --> $320


King Pro EA is an automated trading system that adapating itself on whatever the market conditions are. Mainly using averaging & EMA indicator results to train the EA which direction should it trade. Also it will apply early cut loss system when market strongly change direction and recover it on current trend.


Recommended currency pairs: GBPUSD

Alternative currency pairs: EURUSD / XAUUSD

Recommended timeframe: M30


See EA Live performance here


Backtest (2018.01.01 - 2022.05.14) results showing that it can grow $2,000 account into $35,077 with maximal drawdown 31.56% only.


Notes:

Suitable for high spread broker (30~ish)


Features:

  • Trend Following Trading System (EMA)
  • Use martingale to exit quickly with profit
  • Autolot system (Compounding) - Opening 0.01 lot per $1,000
  • Maximum Trades Management
  • Reversal profit system - stop your trade against current trends, and take profit from there
  • Plug & Play - just install the EA, set and forget. Go on with your life!



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Trading Advisor Ice Cube Scalper -       it is a day scalper , making a large number of trades daily, taking several points with each transaction. The EA's strategy is based trade with the trend using the RSI indicator. The EA uses averaging with a multiplier lot, you need to understand this before using the EA, however the strategy performed well in both backtesting and live trading. Before use test the work of the adviser in the strategy tester for more understanding his work. To control risks
GOLD Scalper PRO
Lachezar Krastev
4.48 (25)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy GOLD Scalper PRO with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $177 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $270!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2353871 GOLD Scalper PRO is a fully automated trading system which takes much of the work out of trading, leaving you free to do other things! You should not be fooled
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Yolo EA
Yohanes Raymond Budiono
Experts
Only 7 copies of the EA left at $ 150 ! Next price --> $ 320 Yolo EA is an automated trading system that adapating itself on whatever the market conditions are. It can follow strong trend / counter trend / neutral. Recommended currency pairs:   GBPUSD Recommended timeframe:   M15 Recommended session:  London Session (10.00-18.00 GMT+2) Backtest (2020.06.04 - 2022.04.19) results showing that it can grow $1,423 account into $2,423 with maximal drawdown 12.33% only. Notes: Can be used for any b
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