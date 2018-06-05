Supporta MT4

Supporta is a trading indicator that automatically identifies support and resistance levels and their strengths from price movements and draws them on price charts. The instrument supports both the MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 terminals and can be used on any financial instrument and any timeframe. The MetaTrader 5 version is available on the market as Supporta MT5. For full documentation and quick start, please refer to the official guidebook which is available for download in the comments section.

The concept of support and resistance applied to financial markets describes levels or areas of price charts, which serve as barriers for price movements: a support level does not let the price drop below it while a resistance level does not let the price rise above it. Formation of such zones is largely a collective psychological effect exhibited by market participants. Support and resistance levels are formed by multiple repetitive touches and reversals of the price off certain price areas. Eventually these levels get broken, which is a signature of a moving or trending market. Once a resistance level is broken it often becomes a support level and vice versa.

These price levels offer opportunities for entering a trade with a small risk since often the price makes substantial moves bouncing off a level or breaking through it. The exact direction of the price movement from a support/resistance level has to be forecasted by other means, for instance, by price action analysis. Therefore, as the name of this indicator suggests, it is supposed to act a supporting tool in trader's decisions (supporta - supporter, assistant, French). It removes subjectivity and human factor from level plotting and replaces it with strict mathematical rules.

Supporta is controlled by five simple parameters: