Supporta MT4

Supporta is a trading indicator that automatically identifies support and resistance levels and their strengths from price movements and draws them on price charts. The instrument supports both the MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 terminals and can be used on any financial instrument and any timeframe. The MetaTrader 5 version is available on the market as Supporta MT5. For full documentation and quick start, please refer to the official guidebook which is available for download in the comments section.

The concept of support and resistance applied to financial markets describes levels or areas of price charts, which serve as barriers for price movements: a support level does not let the price drop below it while a resistance level does not let the price rise above it. Formation of such zones is largely a collective psychological effect exhibited by market participants. Support and resistance levels are formed by multiple repetitive touches and reversals of the price off certain price areas. Eventually these levels get broken, which is a signature of a moving or trending market. Once a resistance level is broken it often becomes a support level and vice versa.

These price levels offer opportunities for entering a trade with a small risk since often the price makes substantial moves bouncing off a level or breaking through it. The exact direction of the price movement from a support/resistance level has to be forecasted by other means, for instance, by price action analysis. Therefore, as the name of this indicator suggests, it is supposed to act a supporting tool in trader's decisions (supporta - supporter, assistant, French). It removes subjectivity and human factor from level plotting and replaces it with strict mathematical rules.

Supporta is controlled by five simple parameters:

  1. Number of historical bars adjusts the number of bars used to scan for support and resistance levels. For instance, 400 bars on a D1 chart would mean 400 days, and 2000 bars on an H1 chart would mean 2000 hours. Supporta is recalculated on each new bar using this amount of historical bars.
  2. Number of horizontal stripes adjusts the amount of stripes used scan for support/resistance levels. The width of a stripe is defined by the difference between maximal and minimal price during the number of historical bars divided by the number of stripes. A large number of scanning stripes makes each individual stripe narrower and thus makes the scanning algorithm more granular.
  3. Smoothing parameter adjusts the smoothing of the levels. By increasing this parameter the levels are allowed to be more fuzzy as more extrema lying further from them are making input in level strength.
    Number of horizontal stripes and smoothing parameter together control the resolution of the scanning algorithm.
  4. Level detection method switch allows you to choose between two methods of extrema scanning. The first method - high & low prices - uses Highs and Lows to search for price extrema and thus to search for levels. The second method - close prices - uses close prices. Using close prices might be a good decision to analyze timeframes where the close price of a bar can have an underlying psychological effect on a market. For instance, on the W1 timeframe, traders often seek to close the deals before the end of the week and hence the close price of a W1 bar might be more important than its High/Low.
  5. Color sets the color of the levels. The strength of the level is indicated by the brightness its color.
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Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (5)
Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
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5 (31)
Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
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Robby Suhendrawan
5 (1)
Indicators
CRT Candle Range Theory HTF MT4.   Ultimate CRT Indicator: Advanced ICT Concepts and Malaysian SnR Trading System Master the Market Maker's Footprints with the Most Advanced Candle Range Theory Indicator Unlock the true power of  Smart Money Concepts (SMC)  and trade precisely like the institutions with the  Ultimate CRT Indicator . Built exclusively for serious traders, this indicator automates the highly effective  Candle Range Theory (CRT) , a core pillar of  ICT Concepts (Inner Circle Trader
AW Trend Predictor
AW Trading Software Limited
4.62 (34)
Indicators
The combination of trend and breakdown levels in one system. An advanced indicator algorithm filters market noise, determines the trend, entry points, as well as possible exit levels. Indicator signals are recorded in a statistical module, which allows you to select the most suitable tools, showing the effectiveness of the signal history. The indicator calculates Take Profit and Stop Loss marks. Manual and instruction -> Here / MT5 version -> Here How to trade with the indicator:  Trading with T
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All Harmonics 26 demo
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4.25 (4)
Indicators
This is the demo version of "All Harmonics 26" indicator . "All Harmonics 26" searches for 26 types of harmonic patterns and outputs them in a convenient way. You can check out the documentation here . This demo version has the following limitations: The indicator searches only for one type of harmonic patterns out of 26:- Gartley. The indicator outputs new patterns with a lag of 10 bars.
FREE
All Harmonics 26
Alexey Isavnin
3.5 (4)
Indicators
Harmonic patterns are characteristic series of price movements with respect to Fibonacci levels, which statistically precede price reversals. This indicator searches for harmonic patterns. It is capable of recognising 26 classical and non-classical harmonic patterns : Classical Gartley Butterfly Alternate Butterfly Bat Alternate Bat Crab Deep Crab Three Drives Non-classical Shark Alternate Shark Cypher 5-0 Anti Gartley Anti Butterfly Anti Alternate Butterfly Anti Bat Anti Alternate Bat Anti Crab
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Igor K.
25
Igor K. 2018.12.20 11:37 
 

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