AmA Starc Bands MT5

AmA is a completely expert trader base on Starc bands trading. Since this expert is fully automatic, so it does not need to your attention. It opens and close when reach to its target (SL or TP). This expert has been specifically designed for Metatrader 5 and EUR/USD chart in variable timeframe as you wish (1H, 30M, 15M and 5M). By using this expert you can achieve to logical monthly income. You can set your Lot size according to your initial balance. The suggestion for initial balance more than 1000 USD is 0.5 Lot with 1 to 1000 leverage. You do not need to be concern about your leverage because the next position will not opened as long as the pervious one do not be closed.



