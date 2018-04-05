AmA Starc Bands MT5

AmA is a completely expert trader base on Starc bands trading. Since this expert is fully automatic, so it does not need to your attention. It opens and close when reach to its target (SL or TP). This expert has been specifically designed for Metatrader 5 and EUR/USD chart in variable timeframe as you wish (1H, 30M, 15M and 5M). By using this expert you can achieve to logical monthly income. You can set your Lot size according to your initial balance. The suggestion for initial balance more than 1000 USD is 0.5 Lot with 1 to 1000 leverage. You do not need to be concern about your leverage because the next position will not opened as long as the pervious one do not be closed.


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Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
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