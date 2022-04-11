Seer Trend And Target

The indicator shows a trend and goals for the current situation every day. The indicator also reduces the number of loss-making deals, for counting the right definition of market conditions. Designed for analysis and trade within the day.

How to use:

Blue line shows the opening price of the day, from it 4 lines are set according to a special formula, which determine the goals for the current day. You can search and open deals in the direction of the trend.

Grey line is the first target. When the price reaches these levels, it is better to close part of the position and protect your trade. Also, in these price zones, you can carefully open trades along the trend.

Yellow lines are the final targets for today. When the price approaches this level, it is worth closing most of the volume and protecting the deal, or completely close deals on the trend . It is not recommended to follow the trend in these zones.

Yellow lines can break through and quite far, rarely but it happens. This is bonus profit.

When the price of the blue zone reaches the intraday line, everything described above can be repeated.

When the deal is opened, see what the indicator advises in the top left corner. Don't trade against the indicator!