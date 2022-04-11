Seer Trend And Target

4.6

The indicator shows a trend and goals for the current situation every day. The indicator also reduces the number of loss-making deals, for counting the right definition of market conditions. Designed for analysis and trade within the day.

How to use:

Blue line shows the opening price of the day, from it 4 lines are set according to a special formula, which determine the goals for the current day. You can search and open deals in the direction of the trend.

Grey line is the first target. When the price reaches these levels, it is better to close part of the position and protect your trade. Also, in these price zones, you can carefully open trades along the trend.

Yellow lines are the final targets for today. When the price approaches this level, it is worth closing most of the volume and protecting the deal, or completely close deals on the trend . It is not recommended to follow the trend in these zones.

Yellow lines can break through and quite far, rarely but it happens. This is bonus profit.

When the price of the blue zone reaches the intraday line, everything described above can be repeated.

When the deal is opened, see what the indicator advises in the top left corner. Don't trade against the indicator!


Reviews 11
eryuechunshen
672
eryuechunshen 2024.02.01 16:18 
 

Amazing tool, thank you very much Mr. Sergey!

Truta Petru Lucian
443
Truta Petru Lucian 2023.04.17 11:36 
 

excellent indicator

Findolin
2670
Findolin 2023.01.30 16:45 
 

Congratulation! Excellent and for free! Thank you so much for the great work.

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Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 is an MT5 indicator designed for traders who want to read market structure and the main price reaction zones directly on the chart. It combines BOS, ChoCH, Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), Liquidity, Kill Zones, Volume Profile, and a compact dashboard for quick analysis. This indicator targets traders who use market structure, ICT and Smart Money concepts as a decision framework. It can help spot trend continuations, possible reversals, price imbala
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (33)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
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Rafal Krzysztof Manuszewski
2407
Rafal Krzysztof Manuszewski 2024.10.07 14:28 
 

dobry

Agbakeleke Idowu
734
Agbakeleke Idowu 2024.02.15 14:45 
 

Needs to be upgrade consistently and work upon

eryuechunshen
672
eryuechunshen 2024.02.01 16:18 
 

Amazing tool, thank you very much Mr. Sergey!

7Biblo7Induc7
385
7Biblo7Induc7 2023.09.16 11:13 
 

good!

Ekaterina Rachel Keren Brooke
470
Ekaterina Rachel Keren Brooke 2023.07.20 14:45 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Truta Petru Lucian
443
Truta Petru Lucian 2023.04.17 11:36 
 

excellent indicator

Findolin
2670
Findolin 2023.01.30 16:45 
 

Congratulation! Excellent and for free! Thank you so much for the great work.

RKE
705
RKE 2023.01.15 01:51 
 

great work, thank you.

BlackArmor
438
BlackArmor 2022.09.28 10:16 
 

Very good indicator if using in conjunction with your system. Thank you :)

Detleff Böhmer
3262
Detleff Böhmer 2022.07.16 09:14 
 

Sehr gut gemacht, ein hilfreicher Indikator.

areteus areteus
452
areteus areteus 2022.07.08 01:33 
 

great work, congrulations

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