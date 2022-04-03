Hawkeye Volume Indicator MT5

Hawkeye Volume Indicator contains a complex algorithm which executes over 300 calculations per bar in order to analyze the price action and associated volume, giving traders a tremendous advantage.

Now Available in MT5 for U nlimited Use !



Volume is the only leading indicator which:

.signals a price movement prior to it happening

.provides the fuel that drives the market

Hawkeye Volume works in all markets and can be used in all timeframes for both tick and time charts – from longer term swing and trend trading on daily and weekly charts, down to fast scalping on an intraday basis.





Hawkeye Volume displays whether buying or selling volume is dominating the market. In other words, it doesn’t just tell you the volume, as with other trading software, but it actually tells you whether the volume is professional BUYING or professional SELLING. This is displayed in a simple and visual way: red shows professional selling, green shows professional buying, white shows no demand.





Hawkeye Volume indicator can/ should be used in combination with various indicators for Signal Confirmation.









