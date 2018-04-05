DeepX Black Edition

DeepX Black Edition Expert Advisor is a cutting-edge trading tool meticulously designed for traders seeking a robust and low-risk strategy. Leveraging the power of candlestick patterns, this specialist excels in trend detection, ensuring timely market entry and exit points. With a predefined profit limit and loss limit, the expert advisor prioritizes risk management, providing users with a secure trading environment.

Optimized for the H4 time frame, this expert aligns with traders who prefer a balanced perspective on market movements. DeepX Black Edition shines brightest when paired with major currency pairs, including EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, and USDCAD, delivering versatility and potential profitability.

Beyond its technical prowess, it stands out for its versatility. It can be effectively utilized with low capital, making it accessible to a broad spectrum of traders. The EA also boasts various capital management strategies, allowing users to tailor their approach to match individual risk tolerance and trading preferences.

In essence, DeepX Black Edition combines the precision of candlestick patterns, a low-risk framework, and strategic capital management, making it an indispensable tool for traders navigating the dynamic landscape of the forex market.


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Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Summer sale - 399 USD only instead of 499 USD until end of August. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signa
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