TM Auto Trendline


 Automatic trend lines.                                           

 Type 1. With two extremums.                                      

 1) From the current bar "go" to the left and look for the first  

      (right) extremum point with the InpRightExmSide bars on both sides.                                                           

 2) From the first point again "go" to the left and look for the  

     second (left) extremum point with the InpLeftExmSide bars on both sides.                                                      

3) Draw a trend lines.                                          

                                                        

Type 2. With extremum and delta.                                 

1) From the current bar "go" to the left and look for the second 

   (left) extremum point with the InpLeftExmSide bars on both sides.

2) Starting with the InpFromCurrent bar from the current bar and to the second extremum point find the bar with minimal delta    

3) Draw a trend lines.                                           

                                                                  |

 NOTE:                                                            |

1) The lines are recalculated only when a new bar appears        

2) The current unformed bar does not included in the calculations

3) The extremum means a bar, for which the left and right N bars have minimums above and maximums below.                                                           


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The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (33)
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FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Currency Strength Wizard MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
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Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.69 (55)
Indicators
ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
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