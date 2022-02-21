SuperDonchain EA
- Experts
- Enrico Bender
- Version: 220.220
- Updated: 21 February 2022
- Activations: 5
The SuperDonchain EA is an EA which trades on the basis of the Donchain Indicator, supported by the Supertrend and the Moving Average. It is designed in such a way that it runs best in the hourly chart. Lot management excessively reduces losses. Of course, StopLoss and TakeProfit are adjustable. The indicators "EasyDonchain" and "EasySupertrend" are required for this EA, which I make available free of charge here on the market.