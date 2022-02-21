SuperDonchain EA

The SuperDonchain EA is an EA which trades on the basis of the Donchain Indicator, supported by the Supertrend and the Moving Average. It is designed in such a way that it runs best in the hourly chart. Lot management excessively reduces losses. Of course, StopLoss and TakeProfit are adjustable. The indicators "EasyDonchain" and "EasySupertrend" are required for this EA, which I make available free of charge here on the market.


More from author
EasyDonchain
Enrico Bender
Indicators
This indicator is mainly used for my SuperDonchain EA but can also be used as a simple indicator. It draws a donchain channel in the chart window. It has various setting options which affect the graph. Furthermore, the colors of the graph can be adjusted. Simply copy it into the indicators folder and drag it from there into the chart window https://www.mql5.com/de/market/product/78025?source=Unknown%3Ahttps%3A%2F%2Fwww.mql5.com%2Fde%2Fmarket%2Fmy
EasySupertrend
Enrico Bender
Indicators
This indicator is mainly used for my SuperDonchain EA but can also be used as a simple indicator. It draws a simple supertrend on the chart window. It has various setting options which affect the graph. Furthermore, the colors of the graph can be adjusted. Simply copy it into the indicators folder and drag it from there into the chart window. https://www.mql5.com/de/market/product/78025?source=Unknown%3Ahttps%3A%2F%2Fwww.mql5.com%2Fde%2Fmarket%2Fmy
