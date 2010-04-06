EasyDonchain
- Indicators
- Enrico Bender
- Version: 220.217
- Activations: 5
This indicator is mainly used for my SuperDonchain EA but can also be used as a simple indicator. It draws a donchain channel in the chart window. It has various setting options which affect the graph. Furthermore, the colors of the graph can be adjusted. Simply copy it into the indicators folder and drag it from there into the chart window