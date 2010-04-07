MetaOrders

This trading tool will help You to place your orders faster, specify its parameters easier and control your risks more clearly.
It allows You to use lines on a chart to set the entry price, stop loss, take profit for any order, considering the specified percentage of risk from the deposit or a fixed lot, and place it in one click.
It automatically detects a broker’s commission and takes it into account during calculations.

It also calculates available for new order funds based on already opened positions.

Free demo version is available here for demo accout only


Feature list:
  • Is suitable for traders with entry level, as well as for experienced professionals.
  • It has easy settings and a user-friendly interface.
  • It allows You to set up an entry price, stop-loss and take profit in a visual manner.
  • It supports any kind of account with any balance size and a deposit currency.
  • It works on any timeframe, with any type of instrument.
  • It allows You to place any order type.
  • It works simultaneously on all opened charts.
  • It executes Your orders as fast as possible with high precision.
  • Accurate and dynamic lot calculation.
  • It keeps previous order parameters and allows You to reuse it.
  • Broker’s fee detection.
  • Automatic lot calculation depending on given risk percent.
  • Automatic calculation of risk amount depending on given lot size and stop-loss level.
  • It shows You a risk vs profit ratio.
  • It protects a take profit line against crossing breakeven level.
  • It also protects existing stop-loss orders against accidental movements.

Risk management strategies:

Fixed risk percentage:
Allows you to set the acceptable percentage of risk per trade. The risk percentage is taken from the difference between the deposit balance and the risk amount of already open orders.
During dragging the stop loss line, the tool will automatically calculate and show the lot.

Fixed Lot:
A new order will be opened for the specified lot size
During dragging the stop loss line, the tool will automatically calculate and display the risk amount.

Features under development (will be available in the upcomming updates):
  • Additional risk management strategies
  • Visible stop-out level line
  • Labels for already placed orders
  • Trailing stop setting
  • Fixed risk/reward ratio

The tool is open for customization - in case You have some specific requirements, feel free to contact me directly and will provide You an unique version for personal use only. Offers are negotiated privately.
