Adaptive EA MT4
- Experts
- Svetlana Visnepolschi
- Version: 1.3
- Updated: 5 December 2021
- Activations: 16
It is a trainable trading advisor that you can adapt to trade on any symbol. The robot is suitable for trading any currency pairs, metals, oil or cryptocurrencies. To learn, just run the robot in the tester. At the first pass of the tester, the neural network is trained performing random transactions. During the second pass, you can see the trading results using your trained neural network. Before using the advisor, you can watch the tutorial video.
Parameters
- Lots size - size for orders;
- Lots risk - size for orders as a percentage of the deposit;
- Take profit - take profit size in pips;
- Stop loss - stop loss size in pips;
- Trailing stops - size of the trailing stop in pips;
- Max spread - maximum spread;
- Process adaptation on history bars - the number of bars participating in the training sample;
- Process adaptation every time - overwrites the neural network in any case, even with a forward test;
- Ignore Pattern Errors - ignore errors (for example, gaps) on the chart while working;
- Monday Trade Session - Sunday trade Session - trade start and end time (do not trade if the value is empty);
- Magic number - orders magic number;
- Show info panel - shows informational dashboard;
- Adaptation Folder - directory for trained neural networks;
Scam EA "DO NOT WASTE YOUR MONEY".