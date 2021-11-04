Adaptive EA for MT5

2

It is a trainable trading advisor that you can adapt to trade on any symbol. The robot is suitable for trading any currency pairs, metals, oil or cryptocurrencies. To learn, just run the robot in the tester. At the first pass of the tester, the neural network is trained performing random transactions. During the second pass, you can see the trading results using your trained neural network. Before using the advisor, you can watch the tutorial video.


Parameters

  • Lots size - size for orders;
  • Lots risk - size for orders as a percentage of the deposit;
  • Grid risk - grid order size multiplier;
  • Profit for grid orders - total take profit of the grid;
  • Step for grid orders - step between grid orders;
  • Orders count maximum - grid orders count;
  • Grid reverse trading - reverse grid;
  • Margin level minimum - minimum margin level, upon reaching which the order will be closed and it becomes impossible to open new orders;
  • Take profit - take profit size in pips;
  • Stop loss - stop loss size in pips;
  • Trailing stops - size of the trailing stop in pips;
  • Max spread - maximum spread;
  • Buy orders are restricted - prohibits opening buy orders;
  • Sell orders are restricted - prohibits opening sell orders;
  • Process adaptation on history bars - the number of bars participating in the training sample;
  • Process adaptation every time - overwrites the neural network in any case, even with a forward test;
  • Ignore Pattern Errors - ignore errors (for example, gaps) on the chart while working;
  • Use VPS Migration - this parameter must be enabled before migrating to VPS from MQL (experimental mode, only one running copy of EA is available);
  • Monday Trade Session - Sunday trade Session - trade start and end time (do not trade if the value is empty);
  • Magic number - orders magic number;
  • Comments - comments for orders opened by the advisor;
  • Slippage - maximum slippage level;
  • Show info panel - shows informational dashboard;
  • Adaptation Folder - directory for trained neural networks;


Video Adaptive EA for MT5
Reviews 7
norasehs
161
norasehs 2021.11.13 04:13 
 

The Back test and Forward test (MT5) are perfect since the Forward test (with 1/2, 1/3, 1/4 and custom) still gives very good results. With some work on adjusting the take profit and stop losses (also max spreads+Trailing Stops), the test gives a very good result on saveral other pairs as well. I have used this EA on 3-4 pairs on low latency VPS (1-4ms) in the past 5 days and the results are great for me. Thank you to the author of this EA and hope it can be further improved to be one of the best EA out there.

Filter:
Hasan
2785
Hasan 2022.03.09 06:24 
 

Scam EA "DO NOT WASTE YOUR MONEY".

Wido Hari
98
Wido Hari 2022.02.16 12:26 
 

this EA just work on backtester only

Christian Eulalie H Braem
1279
Christian Eulalie H Braem 2022.02.15 16:04 
 

Bad Reponse from developer, EA installed on different demo account+ brokers and behavior is regulary that the account crashes, not stable enough.

backtesting since month of may, only losses, no profit

developer does not responed to any request of update

SCAM

vlkarmanov
47
vlkarmanov 2022.02.15 16:01 
 

The EA does not work the way it does on the test and makes random trades. The test data is unreliable. Then the robot does not trade like that. Fraud in its purest form. Don't buy.

Daniel Estes
69
Daniel Estes 2021.12.30 16:19 
 

I will update in the future if there are better results, but for now I must say this EA definitely has potential to be one of the best out there, but falls just short. Where it stands right now it is hardly profitable on a few pairs. However I don't see this being the actual algorithm or training. In my forward tests and back tests, it seem like the money management is terribly flawed and need correcting. Again, amazing potential and a great job by the author. I look forward to future updates where I believe this EA is really great. So for now 3 starts because of potential but lack of profitability due to junky money management parameters.

