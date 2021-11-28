AABB - Active Analyzer Bulls and Bears is created to indicate the state to what extent a candlestick is bullish or bearish. The indicator shows good results on EURUSD H4 chart with default settings.

The Strategy of the Indicator

When the indicator line crosses 80% level upwards, we buy. When the indicator line crosses 20% level downwards, we sell.

It is important to buy or sell when a signal candlestick is formed. You should buy or sell on the first signal. It is not recommended to buy more as well as to make new orders on further signals in the same direction.

The signal candlestick must significantly overlap the previous candlestick, but doesn't have to do it completely.

The Indicator Settings



The indicator settings are quite simple. You only should set data according to the size of candlesticks in ticks.