The Market Dashboard

 1. Access  to all market in the same graphic

You know exactly what happens in the market from the shortest timeframe(M1) to the biggest one (MONTH). You will see wether there is a reversal, recovery,acceleration, deceleration of the market. Therefore your decisions become more easy to take and  as you are far from usual stress that traders are facing because of numerous analysis they have to do in order  to enter or exit the market.


 2. Features

 Every timeframe shows:

  1.       SUPERIOR TREND BAR N°1 and N°2: it is the trend of a higher timeframe
  2.       INFERIOR TREND BAR N° N°1 and N°2: it is the trend of the indicated timeframe
  3.       ACCELERATION SUPERIOR /INFERIOR TREND : describe the acceleration and deceleration of the trend
  4.       REVERSAL
  5.       RECOVERY
  6.       PIVOTS-POINTS on daily, weekly and monthly basis
  7.       Market Informations: MARGIN, LOT SIZE, STOP LEVEL, FREEZE LEVEL, SPREAD, ASK ans BID

  8.   Special features for scalping

    8.1. Scalping  with M5

    Enable TRUE allow you to scalp H1 using M5 recovery signals

    Enable FALSE allow you  to scalp M15 using M5 recovery signals

     

    8.2.Scalping  with M1

    Enable TRUE allow you  to scalp M15 using M1 recovery signals

    Enable FALSE allow you  to scalp M5 using M1 recovery signals


3. Colors meaning

LIME color shows :

·       Bullish trend for  SUPERIOR TREND BAR ou INFERIOR TREND BAR

·       Acceleration of the trend for a higher timeframe(ACCELERATION SUPERIOR TREND) and current timeframe         (ACCELERATION INFERIOR TREND). If you have a short  position, you may exit it.

·       Bullish  reversal for TREND REVERSAL

·       Bullish  recovery for TREND RECOVERY

   

RED color meanings :

·       Bearish trend for  SUPERIOR TREND BAR ou INFERIOR TREND BAR

·       Deceleration of the trend for a higher timeframe(ACCELERATION SUPERIOR TREND) and current timeframe (ACCELERATION INFERIOR TREND. If you have a long  position, you may exit it.

·       Bearish  reversal for TREND REVERSAL

·       Bearish  recovery for TREND RECOVERY

 

ORANGE color indicates an imminent  bearish reversal . You may exit the maket but you should wait for a TREND REVERSAL  bearish signal or better  for a TREND RECOVERY bearish signal to open a short position.

 

DARK GREEN color indicates an imminent  bullish reversal . You may exit the maket but you should wait for a TREND REVERSAL  bullish signal or better  for a TREND RECOVERY bullish signal to open a long position.

 

WHITE color meaning

No events for TREND RECOVERY and TREND REVERSAL but for the others  rubrics it means that there is no data.


    4. Alerts , Visual Signals , Notification and Email 

·       Visual signals appear in the right corner of the graphic and are about REVERSAL and RECOVERY signals.

·       Alerts, Notification and emails are setted up

FOR BETTER SUCCES PLEASE FOCUS YOUR STRATEGY UPON RECOVERY SIGNALS

For more informations about  Alerts  , Notification and Email consult the table below

 


 SUPERIOR TREND BAR N°1                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                              ACCELERATION  SUPERIOR  TREND                  REVERSAL                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                             RECOVERY
M1 timeframe Alert in option   
Notification/Email in option		 Alert in option   
Notification/Email in option
Alert in option   
Notification/Email in option
Alert   
Notification/Email in option
M5   timeframe Alert   
Notification/Email in option
Alert in option   
Notification/Email in option
Alert 
Notification/Email in option
Alert   
Notification/Email in option
M15   timeframe Alert   
Notification/Email in option
Alert in option   
Notification/Email in option
Alert   
Notification/Email in option
Alert   
Notification/Email in option
M30   timeframe Alert   
Notification/Email in option
Alert in option   
Notification/Email in option
Alert   
Notification/Email in option
Alert   
Notification/Email in option
H1   timeframe Alert   
Notification/Email in option
Alert in option   
Notification/Email in option
Alert   
Notification/Email in option
Alert   
Notification/Email in option
H4   timeframe Alert   
Notification/Email in option
Alert in option   
Notification/Email in option
Alert   
Notification/Email in option
Alert   
Notification/Email in option
D1   timeframe

Alert   
Notification/Email in option
Alert   
Notification/Email in option
W1   timeframe

Alert   
Notification/Email in option
Alert   
Notification/Email in option
MN   timeframe

Alert   
Notification/Email in option
Alert   
Notification/Email in option







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CURRENTLY 20% OFF ! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength for any symbols like Exotic Pairs Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show true currency strength of Gold, Silver, Oil, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH etc. This is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. Imagine how your trading
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (68)
Indicators
Scalper Inside PRO helps you read the intraday trend and plan a trade before you enter the market. It is built around three exclusive strategies for a sharper read of the market. The moment a signal appears, the indicator evaluates market direction and calculates the key levels, so you see the potential entry, the expected stop-loss and several profit-taking levels in advance. Detailed performance statistics show how different instruments and strategies performed in history and help you pick ass
Level Breakout Indicator
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Level Breakout Indicator is a technical analysis product that works from upper and lower boundaries, which can determine the direction of the trend. Works on candle 0 without redrawing or delays. In its work, it uses a system of different indicators, the parameters of which have already been configured and combined into a single parameter - “ Scale ”, which performs gradation of periods. The indicator is easy to use, does not require any calculations, using a single parameter you need to select
Scalper Vault
Oleg Rodin
5 (38)
Indicators
Scalper Vault is a professional scalping system which provides you with everything you need for successful scalping. This indicator is a complete trading system which can be used by forex and binary options traders. The recommended time frame is M5. The system provides you with accurate arrow signals in the direction of the trend. It also provides you with top and bottom signals and Gann market levels. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFT
Color Trend FX
Alexey Minkov
4.5 (4)
Indicators
Color Trend FX shows the current trend direction and marks entry points, trailing levels and possible exit points right on the chart. The indicator is built for traders who want to see where to open, get hints on when to close, and check how it performed on history. It can work as a standalone tool, as part of your own system, or as a base for your Expert Advisors. The indicator plots signals as colored dots that follow the trend and also act as trailing levels for open positions. When the move
Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.67 (12)
Indicators
This indicator is a super combination of our 2 products  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  and  Currency Strength Exotics . It works for all time frames and shows graphically impulse of strength or weakness for the 8 main currencies plus one Symbol! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength acceleration for any symbols like Gold, Exotic Pairs, Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show  true currency strength accelerat
Gold Multi Factor Adaptive Engine
Guang Jun Huang
Indicators
Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (15)
Indicators
Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
Mechanism Trend
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
Volume Break Oscillator MT4
Roberto Bonati
Indicators
Volume Break Oscillator is an indicator that matches price movement with volume trends in the form of an oscillator. I wanted to integrate volume analysis into my strategies but I have always been disappointed by most volume indicators, such as OBV, Money Flow Index, A/D but also as Volume Weighted Macd and many others. I therefore wrote this indicator for myself, I am satisfied with how useful it is, and therefore I decided to publish it on the market. Main features: It highlights the phase
TrendDecoder Premium
Christophe Pa Trouillas
5 (8)
Indicators
Identify ranges  | Get earliest signals of Trends  | Get clear exits before reversal  | Spot the Fibo levels the price will test Non-repainting, non-delayed indicator - ideal for manual and automated trading - for all assets and all time units After purchase,   please contact me   for recommended and personalised settings Version   MT4  -  MT5   |  Check our   3 steps MetaMethod  to maximise your profits:   1. TrendDECODER  2. PowerZONES  3. BladeSCALPER   What is it about? TrendDECODER is a c
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