The Market Dashboard

1. Access to all market in the same graphic

You know exactly what happens in the market from the shortest timeframe(M1) to the biggest one (MONTH). You will see wether there is a reversal, recovery,acceleration, deceleration of the market. Therefore your decisions become more easy to take and as you are far from usual stress that traders are facing because of numerous analysis they have to do in order to enter or exit the market.





2. Features

Every timeframe shows:

SUPERIOR TREND BAR N°1 and N°2: it is the trend of a higher timeframe INFERIOR TREND BAR N° N°1 and N°2: it is the trend of the indicated timeframe ACCELERATION SUPERIOR /INFERIOR TREND : describe the acceleration and deceleration of the trend REVERSAL RECOVERY PIVOTS-POINTS on daily, weekly and monthly basis Market Informations: MARGIN, LOT SIZE, STOP LEVEL, FREEZE LEVEL, SPREAD, ASK ans BID Special features for scalping 8.1. Scalping with M5 Enable TRUE allow you to scalp H1 using M5 recovery signals Enable FALSE allow you to scalp M15 using M5 recovery signals 8.2.Scalping with M1 Enable TRUE allow you to scalp M15 using M1 recovery signals Enable FALSE allow you to scalp M5 using M1 recovery signals



3. Colors meaning

LIME color shows :

· Bullish trend for SUPERIOR TREND BAR ou INFERIOR TREND BAR

· Acceleration of the trend for a higher timeframe(ACCELERATION SUPERIOR TREND) and current timeframe (ACCELERATION INFERIOR TREND). If you have a short position, you may exit it.

· Bullish reversal for TREND REVERSAL

· Bullish recovery for TREND RECOVERY

RED color meanings :

· Bearish trend for SUPERIOR TREND BAR ou INFERIOR TREND BAR

· Deceleration of the trend for a higher timeframe(ACCELERATION SUPERIOR TREND) and current timeframe (ACCELERATION INFERIOR TREND. If you have a long position, you may exit it.

· Bearish reversal for TREND REVERSAL

· Bearish recovery for TREND RECOVERY

ORANGE color indicates an imminent bearish reversal . You may exit the maket but you should wait for a TREND REVERSAL bearish signal or better for a TREND RECOVERY bearish signal to open a short position.

DARK GREEN color indicates an imminent bullish reversal . You may exit the maket but you should wait for a TREND REVERSAL bullish signal or better for a TREND RECOVERY bullish signal to open a long position.

WHITE color meaning

No events for TREND RECOVERY and TREND REVERSAL but for the others rubrics it means that there is no data.





4. Alerts , Visual Signals , Notification and Email

· Visual signals appear in the right corner of the graphic and are about REVERSAL and RECOVERY signals.

· Alerts, Notification and emails are setted up

FOR BETTER SUCCES PLEASE FOCUS YOUR STRATEGY UPON RECOVERY SIGNALS

For more informations about Alerts , Notification and Email consult the table below



SUPERIOR TREND BAR N°1 ACCELERATION SUPERIOR TREND REVERSAL RECOVERY M1 timeframe Alert in option

Notification/Email in option Alert in option

Notification/Email in option

Alert in option

Notification/Email in option

Alert

Notification/Email in option

M5 timeframe Alert

Notification/Email in option

Alert in option

Notification/Email in option

Alert

Notification/Email in option

Alert

Notification/Email in option

M15 timeframe Alert

Notification/Email in option

Alert in option

Notification/Email in option

Alert

Notification/Email in option

Alert

Notification/Email in option

M30 timeframe Alert

Notification/Email in option

Alert in option

Notification/Email in option

Alert

Notification/Email in option

Alert

Notification/Email in option

H1 timeframe Alert

Notification/Email in option

Alert in option

Notification/Email in option

Alert

Notification/Email in option

Alert

Notification/Email in option

H4 timeframe Alert

Notification/Email in option

Alert in option

Notification/Email in option

Alert

Notification/Email in option

Alert

Notification/Email in option

D1 timeframe



Alert

Notification/Email in option

Alert

Notification/Email in option

W1 timeframe



Alert

Notification/Email in option

Alert

Notification/Email in option

MN timeframe



Alert

Notification/Email in option

Alert

Notification/Email in option

























