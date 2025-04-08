Aion

Aion is a advanced trade strategy based on engulfing signal. To determine the trend, it uses moving averages and check prices last bars.

The Expert Advisor opens and closes trades on a "closed bar", in backtesting you can use "Open prices only".


Offer price: $99 (6 of 10 copies left at this price)

Next price $199


Usable currency pairs: Any currency pair and Usable timeframes: Any timeframe.

Due to the many setting options, there are good paramter settings in each pair, which can be found via the optimization.

To find faster parameters you can choose the "fast genetic algorithm".


Parameters

Money Management:

  • Fixed lot — trading a fixed lot.
  • Money Managment — trading a dynamic lot calculated based in the current deposit.
  • Trend Timeframe (H1 - MN)
  • Moving Avarage (10 - 500)
  • Methode MA (Simple - Linear weighted)
  • Engulf Bar (0 - 100)
  • Engulf Bar % (0 - 100)
  • BarX (0 - 50)
  • Trailing Stop (0 - 300)
  • Trailing Step (0 - 300)

I recommend this broker for live trading: Activtrades

    NO MARTINGALE, the EA uses Stop Loss, Trailing Stop and Trailing Step.

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    XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
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    Ayush V Jain
    5 (3)
    Experts
    Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
    Waka Waka EA MT5
    Valeriia Mishchenko
    4.13 (40)
    Experts
    8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
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    Fan Yang
    3 (2)
    Experts
    Fantastic 4 Four-in-One Trading System Introduction Fantastic 4 is an automated trading EA integrating 5 mutually independent quantitative trading logics targeting XAUUSD. After long-term research, iterative optimization, historical backtesting and live market verification, each built-in strategy has exclusive entry rules, independent order management and customized risk control modules. All strategies run separately without mutual interference. The combination of four strategies with low correl
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