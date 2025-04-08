Aion is a advanced trade strategy based on engulfing signal. To determine the trend, it uses moving averages and check prices last bars.

The Expert Advisor opens and closes trades on a "closed bar", in backtesting you can use "Open prices only".





Offer price: $99 (6 of 10 copies left at this price) Next price $199





Usable currency pairs: Any currency pair and Usable timeframes: Any timeframe.

Due to the many setting options, there are good paramter settings in each pair, which can be found via the optimization.

To find faster parameters you can choose the "fast genetic algorithm".





Parameters

Money Management:

Fixed lot — trading a fixed lot.

Money Managment — trading a dynamic lot calculated based in the current deposit.

Trend Timeframe (H1 - MN)



Moving Avarage (10 - 500)



Methode MA (Simple - Linear weighted)



Engulf Bar (0 - 100)



Engulf Bar % (0 - 100)

BarX (0 - 50)

Trailing Stop (0 - 300)

Trailing Step (0 - 300)



I recommend this broker for live trading: Activtrades

NO MARTINGALE, the EA uses Stop Loss, Trailing Stop and Trailing Step.