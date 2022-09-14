Art of Cloud
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
- Meet the new generation ichimoku cloud. You can develop hundreds of strategies on it. Or you can open a trade directly by looking at whether it is above or below the cloud.
- Now it is much easier to know the trend...
- Once you get used to this cloud, you won't be able to look at the graphics without it.
- The calculation logic is completely different and you will experience the privilege of looking at the market from a different perspective.
- By looking at the chart, set the appropriate parameters and dominate the trend of the future.