WT Auto Fibo w Backploting

- This Indicator will automatically plot 13 support/resistance reference lines base on Fibonacci level calculation for timeframe M30 and above.

- Not available for charts with timeframe lower than M30 due to noisier (high fluctuation) nature.

- The reference lines are plotted from a maximum and minimum levels derived automatically from a custom algorithm.

- The 13 reference lines are at 123.6%, 111.8%, 100%, 88.2%, 76.4%, 61.8%, 50%, 38.2%, 23.6%, 11.8%, 0%, -11.8% & -23.6%.

- It will also plot history/past bars depending on the input at the indicator input section but do ensure sufficient history data are available.

- If insufficient bars/data available for the plot or used on wrong timeframe, error logs will be displayed in the Expert logs.

- Lines color, width & style are by default optimized for black background charts but can be changed by user under the "color tab" at Indicator input window.

- The maximum & minimum level determination algorithm in this indicator may/may not be suitable for all traders and advise to test the demo first.

- Feedbacks are most welcome and improvements will be made base on the feedback and owner's discretion.

- Many PIPs to all.


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FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.69 (55)
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ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
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Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products  ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
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