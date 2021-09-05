WT Auto Fibo w Backploting

- This Indicator will automatically plot 13 support/resistance reference lines base on Fibonacci level calculation for timeframe M30 and above.

- Not available for charts with timeframe lower than M30 due to noisier (high fluctuation) nature.



- The reference lines are plotted from a maximum and minimum levels derived automatically from a custom algorithm.

- The 13 reference lines are at 123.6%, 111.8%, 100%, 88.2%, 76.4%, 61.8%, 50%, 38.2%, 23.6%, 11.8%, 0%, -11.8% & -23.6%.

- It will also plot history/past bars depending on the input at the indicator input section but do ensure sufficient history data are available.

- If insufficient bars/data available for the plot or used on wrong timeframe, error logs will be displayed in the Expert logs.

- Lines color, width & style are by default optimized for black background charts but can be changed by user under the "color tab" at Indicator input window.

- The maximum & minimum level determination algorithm in this indicator may/may not be suitable for all traders and advise to test the demo first.

- Feedbacks are most welcome and improvements will be made base on the feedback and owner's discretion.

- Many PIPs to all.





