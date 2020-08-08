No Nonsense Tester Demo
- Experts
-
Karel NagelMainly create mt4 EAs, but can also do Indicators.
Have watched all No Nonsense Forex videos and have created some algos based on his structure.
- Version: 5.2
- Updated: 23 August 2020
The best No Nonsense Forex EA for testing and real time trading your NNFX algorithm. This is a demo version, get the full version from mt5.karelnagel.com.
|Demo version
|Full version
|Test whole NNFX algo
|Yes
|Yes
|Chart testing
|Partly
|Yes
|
|One pair at a time
|All pairs that you need at once
|
|No
|Yes
|Strategy tester
|Yes
|Yes
|Live trading
|No
|Yes
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