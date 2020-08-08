No Nonsense Tester Demo

The best No Nonsense Forex EA for testing and real time trading your NNFX algorithm. This is a demo version, get the full version from mt5.karelnagel.com.


 Demo version Full version
Test whole NNFX algo Yes Yes
Chart testing  Partly Yes
  • Multiple pairs 
  One pair at a time  All pairs that you need at once
  • Optimization
  No  Yes
 Strategy tester   Yes  Yes
 Live trading   No  Yes



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Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
Experts
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
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asghar aghnoom
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asghar aghnoom 2022.02.03 13:29 
 

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