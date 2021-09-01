Know2fly

Know2fly - unique modular add-ons for Metatrader 4


The quickest therefore the first of a series of as fun as strong modules

thoroughly designed to give you a more deep insight into the dynamics of the financial markets

and, as a result, improve your trading performance in case you are into this.


Module 1: 


fun fast alround leightweight ask bid spread rsi dynamics on-onchart visualisation indicator


fun = imagine a quickly flying dog with carpet ... leaving a trail of fire and smoke ... 

fast = reflects on every little price change tick

alround = works on any trading pair on any timeframe

leightweight = fits nicely into any Metratrader 4 setup

ask = buy price

bid = sell price

spread = difference or gap between buy price and sell price

rsi = relative strength index [https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Relative_strength_index]

on-chart vizualization = displays directly on the main chart window

indicator = implemented als Metatrader add-on of indicator type


Must have in case of thunder ;-)


For further information on Know2fly visit https://info24.com/know2fly

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TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
Volume Break Oscillator MT4
Roberto Bonati
Indicators
Volume Break Oscillator is an indicator that matches price movement with volume trends in the form of an oscillator. I wanted to integrate volume analysis into my strategies but I have always been disappointed by most volume indicators, such as OBV, Money Flow Index, A/D but also as Volume Weighted Macd and many others. I therefore wrote this indicator for myself, I am satisfied with how useful it is, and therefore I decided to publish it on the market. Main features: It highlights the phase
TrendDecoder Premium
Christophe Pa Trouillas
5 (8)
Indicators
Identify ranges  | Get earliest signals of Trends  | Get clear exits before reversal  | Spot the Fibo levels the price will test Non-repainting, non-delayed indicator - ideal for manual and automated trading - for all assets and all time units After purchase,   please contact me   for recommended and personalised settings Version   MT4  -  MT5   |  Check our   3 steps MetaMethod  to maximise your profits:   1. TrendDECODER  2. PowerZONES  3. BladeSCALPER   What is it about? TrendDECODER is a c
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