Know2fly - unique modular add-ons for Metatrader 4





The quickest therefore the first of a series of as fun as strong modules

thoroughly designed to give you a more deep insight into the dynamics of the financial markets

and, as a result, improve your trading performance in case you are into this.





fun fast alround leightweight ask bid spread rsi dynamics on-onchart visualisation indicator





fun = imagine a quickly flying dog with carpet ... leaving a trail of fire and smoke ...

fast = reflects on every little price change tick

alround = works on any trading pair on any timeframe

leightweight = fits nicely into any Metratrader 4 setup

ask = buy price

bid = sell price

spread = difference or gap between buy price and sell price

rsi = relative strength index [https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Relative_strength_index]

on-chart vizualization = displays directly on the main chart window

indicator = implemented als Metatrader add-on of indicator type





Must have in case of thunder ;-)







For further information on Know2fly visit https://info24.com/know2fly