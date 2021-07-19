PointAlert Pro

Sends alert when price moves from the previous alarm price by predefined points (or bps). Four alarm modes: push notifications, pop-up, e-mail and / or FTP. Highly customizable alert text and user-configurable indicator color / width / style.





Input parameters:

Alert offset, in points: Alert is triggered when price moves from the previous alert by predefined points (if the last alert has not been registered, the current price is used as the last alert). The alert price is updated automatically, but you can modify the last alert price as a global variable if needed.

Timeout between alerts, in seconds: Alert is not sent if less time than specified in the parameter has elapsed since the last alarm. If no parameter value is specified, alert is always sent. The new alert price is calculated regardless of the parameter.

Only notify if symbol has open positions: False - alert is sent each time when triggered. True - alert is only sent if the current symbol has open positions. The new alert price is calculated regardless of the parameter.

Bps instead of points: Point calculation method. False - offset is calculated in points. True - offset is calculated in basis points (bps).

Alert text (max. 255 characters): There are two methods for setting the alert text. First, you can select the required fields (true / false), and second, you can use custom text. When using custom text, the two-digit number in square brackets is replaced by the value of the corresponding field (eg "Symbol [01] current spread is [16]"). You can also combine both methods because the custom text is added to the end of the automated (selected) text.

Sending method: You can set the alert text to be sent via push notification, pop-up, e-mail and / or FTP. If no parameter is selected, no alert will be sent, but a new alert price will still be calculated.





You can also save / load the parameter set using the corresponding buttons.





On the "Colors" tab of the parameter window, you can change the color, width and / or style of the indicator. A free version of PointAlert is also available https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/68458



