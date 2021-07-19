PointAlert Pro

Sends alert when price moves from the previous alarm price by predefined points (or bps). Four alarm modes: push notifications, pop-up, e-mail and / or FTP. Highly customizable alert text and user-configurable indicator color / width / style.

Input parameters:
Alert offset, in points: Alert is triggered when price moves from the previous alert by predefined points (if the last alert has not been registered, the current price is used as the last alert). The alert price is updated automatically, but you can modify the last alert price as a global variable if needed.
Timeout between alerts, in seconds: Alert is not sent if less time than specified in the parameter has elapsed since the last alarm. If no parameter value is specified, alert is always sent. The new alert price is calculated regardless of the parameter.
Only notify if symbol has open positions: False - alert is sent each time when triggered. True - alert is only sent if the current symbol has open positions. The new alert price is calculated regardless of the parameter.
Bps instead of points: Point calculation method. False - offset is calculated in points. True - offset is calculated in basis points (bps).
Alert text (max. 255 characters): There are two methods for setting the alert text. First, you can select the required fields (true / false), and second, you can use custom text. When using custom text, the two-digit number in square brackets is replaced by the value of the corresponding field (eg "Symbol [01] current spread is [16]"). You can also combine both methods because the custom text is added to the end of the automated (selected) text.
Sending method: You can set the alert text to be sent via push notification, pop-up, e-mail and / or FTP. If no parameter is selected, no alert will be sent, but a new alert price will still be calculated.

You can also save / load the parameter set using the corresponding buttons.

On the "Colors" tab of the parameter window, you can change the color, width and / or style of the indicator.

A free version of PointAlert is also available https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/68458


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FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
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ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
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Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products  ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
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