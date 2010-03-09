Trade Panel with Loss Breaking MT5

Trade Panel with Loss Breaking for MT5

Multi-instrumental trading panel with the function of transferring the stop loss of positions to loss breaking.

Has the following distinctive properties:
  • All trading parameters and panel operation are set in the settings.
  • The traded position volume (lot size) is quickly changed.
  • The required margin and the percentage of the required margin of the current deposit for the specified lot size are displayed.
  • Shows profit when take profit is triggered and losses when stop loss is triggered.
  • It is possible to open positions with both limit orders and market orders.
  • It is possible to automatically set a stop loss and/or take profit when opening a position (when placing a pending order).
  • On-the-fly modification of stop loss and/or take profit for open positions.
  • Prompt setting / changing parameters for transferring stop loss of positions (position) to loss breaking.
  • Choice of panel placement in any of the chart corners. The graph can be hidden from the screen or displayed.
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This is a utility for storing the data on open interest (OI), ratio of buyer/seller orders' number and the ratio of buyer/seller orders' volumes on the Russian FORTS futures market. This is the first product of the series. Now, you can trace history of the specified data in real time in МТ5 terminal. This allows you to develop brand new trading strategies or considerably improve the existing ones. The data received from FORTS market is stored as a database (text CSV or binary one at user's discr
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Market Watch Panel MT4
Dmitriy Skub
Utilities
This is a panel for market review and evaluation of multicurrency price movements. It shows main parameters for a user defined group of symbols in the form of a table. The following values are displayed: Symbol name; Ask price value; Bid price value; Spread size in pips; Stop level in pips - may be hidden by a user; Change of price in pips comparing to the day start; Current daily range (High - Low) in pips; Average daily range in pips for user defined number of days; Price change percentage dur
Trade Panel with Loss Breaking MT4
Dmitriy Skub
Utilities
Trade Panel with Loss Breaking for MT4 Multi-instrumental trading panel with the function of transferring the stop loss of positions to loss breaking. Has the following distinctive properties: All trading parameters and panel operation are set in the settings. The traded position volume (lot size) is quickly changed. The required margin and the percentage of the required margin of the current deposit for the specified lot size are displayed. Shows profit when take profit is triggered and losses
Price Info Panel
Dmitriy Skub
Utilities
Introducing a compact and handy panel that shows the main parameter of the current price on a chart. The following information is displayed: The price value itself, a user can choose Bid, Ask or Last; Instrument name ; Type of the price displayed; Spread size in pips; Stops level in pips; Change of price in pips comparing to the day start; Current daily range ( High - Low ) in pips; Average daily range in pips for the last 20 days. External parameters: Instrument Name - name of the instrument to
Market Watch Panel
Dmitriy Skub
5 (1)
Utilities
Introducing a compact and handy panel for watching the market and estimating multicurrency price movements. It shows main parameters for a user defined group of symbols in the form of a table. Its functionality is checked on Forex and FORTS. The following information is displayed: Financial instrument name . Last price value - can be turned off for off-exchange markets. Ask price value . Bid price value . Spread size in pips. Stop level in pips - can be turned off for off-exchange markets. Chang
Custom Price Chart
Dmitriy Skub
Indicators
The alternative representation of a price chart (a time series) on the screen. Strictly speaking, this is not an indicator but an alternative way of visual interpretation of prices along with conventional ones - bars, candlesticks and lines. Currently, I use only this representation of prices on charts in my analysis and trading activity. In this visual mode, we can clearly see the weighted average price value (time interval's "gravity center") and up/down dispersion range. A point stands for (O
Pairs Trading Hedge Chart
Dmitriy Skub
Indicators
This indicator is intended for visual multicurrency analysis. It allows synchronous scrolling and analysis of a few charts simultaneously and can also be used for pairs trading. The indicator works both on Forex and on Russian FORTS market. The product has a very important property - if there are skipped bars at the symbols, the synchronism of charts on the time axis is fully preserved. Each chart point is strictly synchronous with the others on the time axis at any time frame. This is especiall
Pairs Trading Candle Chart
Dmitriy Skub
Indicators
The indicator is designed for visual multicurrency analysis. It allows synchronous scrolling and analysis of a few charts simultaneously. The product can also be used for pairs trading. The indicator works both on Forex and Russian FORTS market. The product has a very important property - if there are skipped bars at the symbols, the synchronism of charts on the time axis is fully preserved . Each chart point is strictly synchronous with the others on the time axis at any time frame. This is esp
Levels on Chart
Dmitriy Skub
Indicators
The indicator draws lines that can serve as support/resistance levels. They work both on Forex and FORTS. The main and additional levels are displayed as lines, with the color and style defined by the user. Additional levels are only displayed for currency pairs without JPY. Please see the AUDUSD chart below. Yellow ovals indicate some characteristic points where price reaches one of the levels. The second screenshot shows a FORTS instrument chart with the characteristic points. Simply watch the
FORTS Open Interest
Dmitriy Skub
Indicators
This is an open interest indicator for the Russian FORTS futures market. Now, you can receive data on the open interest in real time in МТ5 terminal. This allows you to develop brand new trading strategies or considerably improve the existing ones. The data on the open interest is received from the database (text CSV or binary one at user's discretion). Thus, upon completion of a trading session and disabling the terminal (or PC), the data is saved and uploaded to the chart when the terminal is
FORTS Total Orders
Dmitriy Skub
Indicators
This indicator shows the ratio of the number of buyers'/sellers' orders for the Russian FORTS futures market. Now, you can receive this information in real time in your МetaТrader 5 terminal. This allows you to develop brand new trading strategies or improve the existing ones. The data on the ratio of the orders number is received from the database (text CSV or binary one at user's discretion). Thus, upon completion of a trading session and disabling the terminal (or PC), the data is saved and u
FORTS Orders Volume
Dmitriy Skub
Indicators
This indicator shows the ratio of the volume of buyers'/sellers' orders for the Russian FORTS futures market. Now, you can receive this information in real time in your МetaТrader 5 terminal. This allows you to develop brand new trading strategies or improve the existing ones. The data on the ratio of the volumes of orders is received from the database (text CSV or binary one at user's discretion). Thus, upon completion of a trading session and disabling the terminal (or PC), the data is saved a
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