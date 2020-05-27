FBO Trend Admiral
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 15 June 2020
- Activations: 20
FBO Trend Admiral is a professional yet simple to use trend following system. It detects the prevailing trend and gives entry points as arrows. To determine the trend it uses a unique filtering algorithm. Suitable for defining entry points for scalping as well as for intra-day trading.
Features
- Works with the prevailing market trend.
- Suitable for all markets (currency pairs, metals and indices).
- Ideal for short time trading on the M1, M5 and M15 time frames.
- Does not redraw/repaint the arrows chart.
- Arrows are confirmed at the close of the current candle.
- The system is easy to configure and use.
- Highest speed and minimum CPU.
- Pop-up sound alerts, push notifications and email alerts.
Settings
- Filter: This gives the overall trend filter.
- Send_Email: This sets email notifications.
- Audible_Alerts: This sets pop-up alerts.
- Push_Notifications: This sets mobile notifications.
How to Use
- Place trade in the direction of the arrow once a new candle starts.
- Place Stop-Loss a few pips above the last swing high/low depending on the trade direction.
- Take-Profit could be at 1:1 or 1:2 risk/reward ratio.
This the best indicator in the market.