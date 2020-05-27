FBO Trend Admiral

Hrumer Alpha Andrey Kozak Indicators

Hrumer Alpha - a fundamentally new forex indicator, which is built on the algorithm of tracking the peak values ​​of the price. This is not ZigZag and not Fraclals and despite the visual similarity, does not have anything to do with these indicators. It does not redraw its values ​​and works from the zero bar, that is, with Open [0]. He quickly reacts to any changes in the price and informs the trader about the reversals. Works on all currency pairs and timeframes. You can use for long trading,