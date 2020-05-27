FBO Trend Admiral

5

FBO Trend Admiral is a professional yet simple to use trend following system. It detects the prevailing trend and gives entry points as arrows. To determine the trend it uses a unique filtering algorithm. Suitable for defining entry points for scalping as well as for intra-day trading.

Features

  1. Works with the prevailing market trend.
  2. Suitable for all markets (currency pairs, metals and indices).
  3. Ideal for short time trading on the M1, M5 and M15 time frames.
  4. Does not redraw/repaint the arrows chart.
  5. Arrows are confirmed at the close of the current candle.
  6. The system is easy to configure and use.
  7. Highest speed and minimum CPU.
  8. Pop-up sound alerts, push notifications and email alerts.

Settings

  • Filter: This gives the overall trend filter.
  • Send_Email: This sets email notifications.
  • Audible_Alerts: This sets pop-up alerts.
  • Push_Notifications: This sets mobile notifications. 

How to Use

  1. Place trade in the direction of the arrow once a new candle starts.
  2. Place Stop-Loss a few pips above the last swing high/low depending on the trade direction.
  3. Take-Profit could be at 1:1 or 1:2 risk/reward ratio.


Reviews 1
Aravind Kolanupaka
10319
Aravind Kolanupaka 2020.06.15 18:15 
 

This the best indicator in the market.

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TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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FBO Trend Momentum
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FBO Trend Momentum   FBO Trend Momentum  is a simple to use trend following system. It detects the prevailing trend and gives entry points when there is momentum in the direction of the trend. Suitable for defining entry points for scalping as well as for intra-day trading. Features Works with the prevailing market trend. Suitable for all markets (currency pairs, metals and indices). Ideal for trading on the H1, H4 and D1 time frames. Does not redraw/repaint the arrows. Arrows are confirmed at t
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Aravind Kolanupaka
10319
Aravind Kolanupaka 2020.06.15 18:15 
 

This the best indicator in the market.

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