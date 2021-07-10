Forex Rocket bot
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 12
Are you looking for the holy grail? This trading system is not for you.
Tired of looking for unreliable bots on the market? your research has finally come to an end.
Just look at the pictures below, download your free demo and since you will be satisfied, you will buy the trading system and you will run it on your real account.
This EA is optimized to trade on H1 timeframe on GBPNZD,EURNZD,AUDCHF,USDCHF,AUDJPY,NZDUSD.
good luck!!
Parameters:
magic number- bot identification number;
Fixedvalueonbalance- true: use the variable money management;
false: use fixed lots;
Fixedlotsk- number of minlots to be opened. (set 1 for 0.01 lots);
BalanceMultiplier- <0.5 low risk, =1 medium risk, >2 high risk;