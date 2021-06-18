Herman Ghost Manager

" A successful trading means being able to master the art of timing, the art of execution and the art of protecting your capital in a very simple and faster way ".

HermanGhost Manager is the most powerful tool that's actually designed to help you win in terms of executing different operations BUY,BUY STOP, BUY LIMIT, SELL,SELL STOP, SELL LIMIT, STOP LOSS, TAKE PROFIT, BREAKEVEN, TRAILING STOPS, all can be executed in seconds.





features :

The intuitive interface One time configuration One click breakEven for capital protection Trail S top loss up & down Trail Take profit up & down Fast closing orders

HermanGhost Manager works on all kind of symbols: currency pairs, metals, indices, cryptos, commodities