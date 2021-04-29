An indicator for BUYs only, it is good to trade into the Crypto market and Indices or Stocks, for spot trader (non-leverage / 1-1) it is good to buy and hold for long-term and you can also use it to scalp on smaller time-frame if you receive a buy signal on higher time-frame, basically look for buys on smaller time-frame then, it purely depends on how you approach your trade, some people would take a top-down approach before taking a trade, and for leveraged trader it would be good to place stop loss if you don't have enough leverage to hold.

This is a non-repaint signal indicator.

History results do not guarantee future results / signals. It would be good to use proper risk management.

You can also try/ test it on other asset classes on different time-frames.

It is on MT4 but you can use MT4 to get signals if you are using different platform to trade.