Vrknc

An indicator for BUYs only, it is good to trade into the Crypto market and Indices or Stocks, for spot trader (non-leverage / 1-1) it is good to buy and hold for long-term and you can also use it to scalp on smaller time-frame if you receive a buy signal on higher time-frame, basically look for buys on smaller time-frame then, it purely depends on how you approach your trade, some people would take a top-down approach before taking a trade, and for leveraged trader it would be good to place stop loss if you don't have enough leverage to hold. 

This is a non-repaint signal indicator.

History results do not guarantee future results / signals. It would be good to use proper risk management.

You can also try/ test it on other asset classes on different time-frames. 

It is on MT4 but you can use MT4 to get signals if you are using different platform to trade.

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Vimal Chudasama
Indicators
This is an indicator that has been updated from the previous VRC indicator, which has both buy and sell arrows now, and it is optimised from the previous one. You can try it out, the version is upgraded and might suit your trading style. You can also use this indicator as a confluence, or you can use it as a main signal provider; it can be used along with your strategy or top-down approach analysis. Past performance does not guarantee future performance; kindly do a top-down analysis and keep yo
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