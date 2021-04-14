Use on EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD on H1 timeframe!!

Input parameters uploaded in the comments section

available for people to use. However this is YOUR strategy and you should treat your risk as such.





Every review will be eligible for a FREE MT5 Indicator.

I am finally selling access to my very own trading robot. I have been using this robot for the last 2 years with over 1000% profit. Now its time to share the love.





We are currently working on an advanced exit and Magic SL system to maximise profits and cut the losses. All Beta users will recieve this and all future updates for free.





Scalper Machine EURUSD is an advanced Scalping EA with great exit strategy to maximise profits. Can also be used on other forex pairs with high trading volume.





Using High/Low information from the currency pairs it determines the best entry points. Placing a pending order waiting for a breakout from the range. The advanced exit strategy ensures a 90% win rate (Backtested) on trades.

Also comes with advanced spread/Slippage filter to ensure seemless trades.

Strategy tester over the last 6 years with 99% data shows massive profits of over 3000% increase. (Past results do not guarantee future returns)





Lot sizes and risk sizes are automatically calulated based on Balance and can be adjusted based on your own Risk strategy.





Suggest on Non Farm Payrolls (US) the EA is off, due to unpredictability during this period. (First Friday of each month)





Inputs include:

Hard Take Profit - Self Explain

Hard Stop Loss - Self Explain

Trailing SL Start - Self Explain

Trailing SL Step - Self Explain

Trailing SL BreakEven Start - Self Explain

HighLow Countback - Amount of Bars checked for recent High/Low

MagicNumber - EA Magic Number - Can be edited

MaxTrade Duration - Self Explain

Pending Order Expiration - Self Explain

BalanceRisk Percent - Amount of balance risked based on Hard SL (Pips)

Max Spread - Self Explain

Adjusted in Oninit - Slippage Filter

Day Trade: Monday - Self Explain

Tuseday

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

Saturday

Sunday

Price to close - Pending order above current price if too close to recent High/Low

Send Email - Self Explain

Alerts

Notifications

Max Buy Pending Orders - Self Explain

Max Sell Pending Orders - Self Explain

Hedging - Self Explain





Strategy Tester Report

ICMarketsSC-Demo (Build 2875)

Settings Expert: EURUSD Scalper Machine 2.0 Symbol: EURUSD Period: H1 (2015.01.05 - 2021.03.21)

Broker: Raw Trading Ltd Currency: profit in pips Initial Deposit: 10 000.00 Leverage: 1:200 Results History Quality: 99% Bars: 38685 Ticks: 183147735 Symbols: 1 Total Net Profit: 7 980 527.26 Balance Drawdown Absolute: 857.32 Equity Drawdown Absolute: 857.32 Gross Profit: 26 665 916.99 Balance Drawdown Maximal: 1 020 000.00 (34.61%) Equity Drawdown Maximal: 1 082 400.00 (36.64%) Gross Loss: -18 685 389.73 Balance Drawdown Relative: 36.17% (49 945.64) Equity Drawdown Relative: 38.28% (24 091.62) Profit Factor: 1.43 Expected Payoff: 3 063.54 Margin Level: 268.75% Recovery Factor: 7.37 Sharpe Ratio: 0.14 Z-Score: -3.81 (99.74%) AHPR: 1.0028 (0.28%) LR Correlation: 0.99 OnTester result: 0 GHPR: 1.0026 (0.26%) LR Standard Error: 351 722.95 Total Trades: 2605 Short Trades (won %): 1298 (90.37%) Long Trades (won %): 1307 (88.14%) Total Deals: 5210 Profit Trades (% of total): 2325 (89.25%) Loss Trades (% of total): 280 (10.75%) Largest profit trade: 129 000.00 Largest loss trade: -373 400.00 Average profit trade: 11 469.21 Average loss trade: -66 733.53 Maximum consecutive wins ($): 61 (80 376.95) Maximum consecutive losses ($): 5 (-256 800.00) Maximal consecutive profit (count): 646 600.00 (43) Maximal consecutive loss (count): -386 800.00 (2) Average consecutive wins: 10 Average consecutive losses: 1





