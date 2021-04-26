Previous Day Breakout MT5

Strategy Overview

The Previous Day Breakout EA attempts to take advantage of price movements when the price exceeds the high or low price from the previous trading day. The EA opens a position in the direction of the breakout with the hope that the price will keep moving in the same direction, and that this will occur often enough to be profitable over the long term.





Quick Testing:

Use Symbol US500, Timeframe: Daily, and adjust set the start time and end time according to broker timezone (default settings are for GMT+1).





Settings

Symbol : Has been tested with US500. Users may attempt to use any market at their own risk

: Has been tested with Timeframe : Daily

: Daily Magic Number : Unique identifier for positions opened by the EA

: Unique identifier for positions opened by the EA Lot Size : Lot size to use for positions opened

: Lot size to use for positions opened Open Long : Set to true if you want the EA to open long positions when the previous day high is exceeded

: Set to true if you want the EA to open long positions when the previous day high is exceeded Open Short : As above for short positions

: As above for short positions Long Points Offset : Offset the number of points past the previous day high before the EA opens a position. Can be increased to reduce the possibility of falling foul of a fakeout, or decreased to avoid missing the breakout momentum

: Offset the number of points past the previous day high before the EA opens a position. Can be increased to reduce the possibility of falling foul of a fakeout, or decreased to avoid missing the breakout momentum Short Points Offset : As above but for short positions

: As above but for short positions TP Mode Points : Set to true to use a fixed number of points for the stop loss and take profit

: Set to true to use a fixed number of points for the stop loss and take profit SL Points : Number of points to use for the Stop Loss if using Points Mode

: Number of points to use for the Stop Loss if using Points Mode TP points : Number of points to use for the Take Profit if using Points Mode

: TP Mode ATR : Set to true to use an ATR multiplier to set the SL and TP, to dynamically change the SL and TP according to recent volatility. ATR will be based on the timeframe selected, which is expected to be Daily

: Set to true to use an ATR multiplier to set the SL and TP, to dynamically change the SL and TP according to recent volatility. ATR will be based on the timeframe selected, which is expected to be Daily SL ATR Multiplier : The ATR multiplier to calculate SL if using ATR Mode

: The ATR multiplier to calculate SL if using ATR Mode TP ATR Multiplier : The ATR multiplier to calculate TP if using ATR Mode

: The ATR multiplier to calculate TP if using ATR Mode Trading Hours Filter : Set to true to restrict trading to certain hours of the day. May be used to ensure there is enough expected liquidity for the strategy to be successful. If using this then the start time and end time must be set according to broker timezone.

: Set to true to restrict trading to certain hours of the day. May be used to ensure there is enough expected liquidity for the strategy to be successful. If using this then the start time and end time must be set according to broker timezone. Start Time Hour : The hour to begin trading if using the trading hours filter

End Time Hour : The hour to cease trading if using the trading hours filter

: The hour to cease trading if using the trading hours filter Skip if breakout missed : Set to true if you want to skip trading for the current day when the previous days high/low was already breached while the EA was not trading

: Set to true if you want to skip trading for the current day when the previous days high/low was already breached while the EA was not trading Deviation in Points : The number of points deviation to allow when opening a position





Expected Performance

Back testing shows a positive expectancy over the test period, however short term results are volatile and sharpe ratio is low. The EA is not suitable for anyone who expects to see constant positive results over short time periods. The default settings use a risk reward ratio of 10:1, which will produce a lot of losing trades but a favourable average win/loss amount. The EA has not been through optimisation, therefore curve fitting should not be a concern, however future results are always unpredictable.

Exact performance in back testing and live trading may differ between users. This can be affected by: differences in broker pricing, spread, commission, timezone (may have an effect on Daily candles). Users should always perform their own due diligence before putting their own money at risk.





Support

If a bug is found please send a private message. Support is only available in English.





Important Information

This EA is offered based on the following points. If you do not agree with any of these then please do not buy the EA.

You have fully read the EA description You understand the strategy as described and have had the chance to ask questions and evaluate the EA using the MT5 strategy tester It is your responsibility to decide what strategies to use when putting your own money at risk, and the EA is just a tool to help execute your chosen strategy Trading is a high risk activity and many people make a loss while trading The default settings are not trading recommendations, you will take the time to understand the settings and change them as you see fit Past performance is not a guarantee of future performance and future results are unpredictable EA trading is not an easy way to get rich while you sleep. It takes effort and an understanding of trading strategies to be successful



