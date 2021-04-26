Previous Day Breakout MT4

Strategy Overview

The Previous Day Breakout EA attempts to take advantage of price movements when the price exceeds the high or low price from the previous trading day. The EA opens a position in the direction of the breakout with the hope that the price will keep moving in the same direction, and that this will occur often enough to be profitable over the long term.


Quick Testing:

Use Symbol US500, Timeframe: Daily, and adjust set the start time and end time according to broker timezone (default settings are for GMT+1).


Settings

  • Symbol: Has been tested with US500. Users may attempt to use any market at their own risk
  • Timeframe: Daily
  • Magic Number: Unique identifier for positions opened by the EA
  • Lot Size: Lot size to use for positions opened
  • Open Long: Set to true if you want the EA to open long positions when the previous day high is exceeded
  • Open Short: As above for short positions
  • Long Points Offset: Offset the number of points past the previous day high before the EA opens a position. Can be increased to reduce the possibility of falling foul of a fakeout, or decreased to avoid missing the breakout momentum
  • Short Points Offset: As above but for short positions
  • TP Mode Points: Set to true to use a fixed number of points for the stop loss and take profit
  • SL Points: Number of points to use for the Stop Loss if using Points Mode
  • TP points Number of points to use for the Take Profit if using Points Mode
  • TP Mode ATR: Set to true to use an ATR multiplier to set the SL and TP, to dynamically change the SL and TP according to recent volatility. ATR will be based on the timeframe selected, which is expected to be Daily
  • SL ATR Multiplier: The ATR multiplier to calculate SL if using ATR Mode
  • TP ATR Multiplier: The ATR multiplier to calculate TP if using ATR Mode
  • Trading Hours Filter: Set to true to restrict trading to certain hours of the day. May be used to ensure there is enough expected liquidity for the strategy to be successful. If using this then the start time and end time must be set according to broker timezone.
  • Start Time Hour: The hour to begin trading if using the trading hours filter
  • End Time Hour: The hour to cease trading if using the trading hours filter
  • Skip if breakout missed: Set to true if you want to skip trading for the current day when the previous days high/low was already breached while the EA was not trading
  • Deviation in Points: The number of points deviation to allow when opening a position


Expected Performance

Back testing shows a positive expectancy over the test period, however short term results are volatile and sharpe ratio is low. The EA is not suitable for anyone who expects to see constant positive results over short time periods. The default settings use a risk reward ratio of 10:1, which will produce a lot of losing trades but a favourable average win/loss amount. The EA has not been through optimisation, therefore curve fitting should not be a concern, however future results are always unpredictable.

Exact performance in back testing and live trading may differ between users. This can be affected by: differences in broker pricing, spread, commission, timezone (may have an effect on Daily candles). Users should always perform their own due diligence before putting their own money at risk.


The back testing shown in the product screenshots is from Metatrader 5.


Support

If a bug is found please send a private message. Support is only available in English.


Important Information

This EA is offered based on the following points. If you do not agree with any of these then please do not buy the EA.

  1. You have fully read the EA description
  2. You understand the strategy as described and have had the chance to ask questions and evaluate the EA using the strategy tester
  3. It is your responsibility to decide what strategies to use when putting your own money at risk, and the EA is just a tool to help execute your chosen strategy
  4. Trading is a high risk activity and many people make a loss while trading
  5. The default settings are not trading recommendations, you will take the time to understand the settings and change them as you see fit
  6. Past performance is not a guarantee of future performance and future results are unpredictable
  7. EA trading is not an easy way to get rich while you sleep. It takes effort and an understanding of trading strategies to be successful



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NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
Bitcoin Scalp Pro
Profalgo Limited
5 (4)
Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Experts
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
Forex Diamond EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (6)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex Diamond EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379493 Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results us
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
Fan Yang
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
Wall Street Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
Experts
Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.29 (42)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Gann Gold EA MT4
Elif Kaya
4.75 (4)
Experts
- Final real price is 1000$ - Discount and price is 99$ (Next price is 200$),  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold EA is High safety by small fix Stop Loss, which sets trades based on good risk to reward ratio(1:3). It is fully worked on exploiting the volatility of the Gold mark
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Previous Day Breakout MT5
Dansie Software Limited
Experts
Strategy Overview The Previous Day Breakout EA attempts to take advantage of price movements when the price exceeds the high or low price from the previous trading day. The EA opens a position in the direction of the breakout with the hope that the price will keep moving in the same direction, and that this will occur often enough to be profitable over the long term. Quick Testing: Use Symbol US500, Timeframe: Daily, and adjust set the start time and end time according to broker timezone   (def
Ignition
Dansie Software Limited
Experts
Strategy Overview The Ignition EA tries to take advantage of sudden momentum when the Ignition pattern is detected. The final bar in the ignition pattern has a small opening wick, a very little or no closing wick, is large in comparison to recent bars and must start from the lower end of the current range (for a bullish ignition) Quick Testing Use Symbol EURUSD, Timeframe M2, and remove the GBPUSD symbol from the "Symbols" input (stratergy 1 and stratergy 2) Settings The below settings appe
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