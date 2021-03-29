Spred

Statistical Spread Indicator.


An indispensable tool for every trader.
Suitable for both manual and algorithmic trading.

Key indicators:


maximum - the maximum value of the spread for the specified period
medium - average value of the spread for the specified period
minimum - minimum spread value for the specified period
current - the current value of the spread

It can be used on absolutely any trading instrument.

This indicator shows the spread limits for a specified period.

You can set any period you like.

By default, the indicator period is 100.
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Aleksey Semenov
Indicators
Speed ​​indicator. Determines the speed of price movement. An indispensable tool for scalpers. Thanks to its high-speed qualities, we now have the opportunity to assess the current situation in the market and manage to enter a deal at the exact time. This indicator can be used absolutely on any timeframe, on any trading instrument and on absolutely any securities market. They can determine the rate of price movement for a specific period. Its settings also include an additional filter that dete
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