Spred
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Statistical Spread Indicator.
An indispensable tool for every trader.
Suitable for both manual and algorithmic trading.
Key indicators:
maximum - the maximum value of the spread for the specified period
medium - average value of the spread for the specified period
minimum - minimum spread value for the specified period
current - the current value of the spread
It can be used on absolutely any trading instrument.
This indicator shows the spread limits for a specified period.
You can set any period you like.
By default, the indicator period is 100.