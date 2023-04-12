The EA open sell positions on Tuesday only with maximum of 8 positions allowed. The EA risks 2 USD to make 10 USD depending on your account balance. As your account balance increases the risks and reward also increases. It works best on GBPUSD and USDCHF chart on weekly timeframe. Run the EA on both charts on the same account concurrently.

Why use this EA?

Robots are much better at multi-tasking than humans, so using an automated system allows traders to have multiple conditions for things like entries and exits, stop-loss orders and profit targets, all operating simultaneously. Forex robots can also monitor multiple currency pairs at the same time.





Don't hesitate and install the EA now!