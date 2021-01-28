Math Profit Diamond
- Experts
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- Version: 42.26
- Activations: 5
Math Profit Diamond is a Safe Scalper System for Trading on Forex. This is an automatic Expert Advisor designed for scalping during the period of low market volatility. The EA uses an advanced algorithm to find the entry points, as well as several additional filters for entering and exiting the market. The Ea does not require optimization or any additional configuration.
TF M30 on GU!
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