Math Profit Diamond

5

Math Profit Diamond is a Safe Scalper System for Trading on Forex. This is an automatic Expert Advisor designed for scalping during the period of low market volatility. The EA uses an advanced algorithm to find the entry points, as well as several additional filters for entering and exiting the market. The Ea does not require optimization or any additional configuration.

TF M30 on GU!

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Reviews 1
Vadim Leontev
372
Vadim Leontev 2021.03.25 10:23 
 

Поставил на реал, пока всё отлично!

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Ken Rmah
Experts
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
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ND Grid Pro
Nguyen Ngoc Dung
Experts
ND Grid Pro   is an EA that uses averaging orders to reduce fixed losses. The EA uses the Wyckoff price wave analysis and the price/volume behavior analysis of the last trading session. Wyckoff chart patterns have long proven their effectiveness in analyzing and predicting results, so this is the rare case when an adviser using a grid of orders can be trusted with your deposit. Live performance Supported currency pairs:   AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD Recommended timeframe:   M15 Recommend   using
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Vadim Leontev
372
Vadim Leontev 2021.03.25 10:23 
 

Поставил на реал, пока всё отлично!

Nguyen Ngoc Dung
316
Reply from developer Nguyen Ngoc Dung 2021.04.26 06:00
thank you. If you have any questions, please contact me.
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