ND Grid Pro

  ND Grid Pro is an EA that uses averaging orders to reduce fixed losses. The EA uses the Wyckoff price wave analysis and the price/volume behavior analysis of the last trading session. Wyckoff chart patterns have long proven their effectiveness in analyzing and predicting results, so this is the rare case when an adviser using a grid of orders can be trusted with your deposit.


Live performance


    Supported currency pairs: AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD

    Recommended timeframe: M15

    Recommend using a good ECN broker.



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    Experts
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    Experts
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    Profalgo Limited
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    Experts
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