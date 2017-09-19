For FTSE100

The EA is optimized for trading #FTSE and it is fully prepared for installation in the MetaTrader 4 terminal. No additional settings are required.

The initial deposit must be at least 5000.

The EA trades a fixed lot based on two indicators, Moving Average and Fractals. Deals are closed by TraillingStop or StopLoss.

There are only two input parameters:

  • MaxRisk - default is 70
  • Slippage - default is 3

For the correct operation of the Expert Advisor, an uninterrupted Internet connection is required (https://www.mql5.com/en/vps).

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Eduard Bulatov
Experts
Принцип работы советника : В начале европейской сессии определяет нахождение цены относительно тренда по двум  индикаторам MA (Moving Average). Устанавливает  ордер с уровнями StopLoss и  TakeProfit .Время существования ордера ограниченно 10 часами. Закрытие ордера происходит по StopLoss ,  TakeProfit  или после истечения времени жизни ордера. Встроенный свечной фильтр уменьшит вероятность ложных сигналов на открытие ордеров . Входные параметры : Risk - величина процента к балансу свободных сред
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