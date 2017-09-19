For FTSE100
- Experts
-
Eduard BulatovForex c 2006 г.г.
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 19 September 2017
- Activations: 5
The EA is optimized for trading #FTSE and it is fully prepared for installation in the MetaTrader 4 terminal. No additional settings are required.
The initial deposit must be at least 5000.
The EA trades a fixed lot based on two indicators, Moving Average and Fractals. Deals are closed by TraillingStop or StopLoss.
There are only two input parameters:
- MaxRisk - default is 70
- Slippage - default is 3
For the correct operation of the Expert Advisor, an uninterrupted Internet connection is required (https://www.mql5.com/en/vps).