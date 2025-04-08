The Moonlight

An amazing USD/JPY robot for SHORT only mode that has made over 250% profit in 1.5 years on ProQuant platform (the project of broker Trading 212 that has been closed recently).

Optimized for 1:30 leverage but it's possible to use with any other account settings.

🎁 First 10 copies of this robot will be sold for a special price of $190.

Then the price will increase.

The Moonlight was tested with on ECN account on amazing RoboForex broker, which I can highly recommend. — Please use my partner code  vadb on registration

Opportunities:

  • Many settings. You can run huge variety of different tests to find your own combo
  • Grids for faster recovery
  • Nearly 100% of winning trades
  • Switch between dynamic and static trade size
  • Choose weekdays and hours when your robot should be active
  • Set TP, SL and Trailing Stop
  • Play with parameters of each indicator to find the most profitable ones

Settings files and community

Everything is available here: https://t.me/mqlpathchat

Run your own tests and share your results with others!

Backtest

Passes 6 years long backtest on 25% dynamic trade size with next results (1:30 leverage, 100ms latency, no grids enabled):

  • Profit Factor ~ 7
  • More than 400% profit
  • 41.6% max relative drawdown

With grids enabled:

  • 1055% profit
  • Profit factor 10.85
  • 68.46% max relative drawdown

Input parameters

Default settings are equal to original robot from ProQuant. You can find settings files in https://t.me/mqlpathchat or you can simply PM me by contacts below.

There are 7 groups of parameters:

  • Main settings — here you can try to change trading direction for some experiments
  • Grid settings — you can enable a grid for faster recovery. There are many settings you can play with (try to make some variations on tester)
  • Money Management — set your trade size and max. opened positions
  • Time Management — change working hours and days for your robot
  • TP, SL, Trailing, Breakeven — simply write the pips for each parameter
  • Indicator 1, Indicator 2 — settings for each indicator. Possible values are written in the name of each parameter.

Feedback

Feel free to write me on Telegram, theververy@gmail.com or here, on MQL5.com! I will try to help you with any question or issue.


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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
Experts
Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
Experts
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
Fantastic 4 MT5
Fan Yang
3 (2)
Experts
Fantastic 4 Four-in-One Trading System Introduction Fantastic 4 is an automated trading EA integrating 5 mutually independent quantitative trading logics targeting XAUUSD. After long-term research, iterative optimization, historical backtesting and live market verification, each built-in strategy has exclusive entry rules, independent order management and customized risk control modules. All strategies run separately without mutual interference. The combination of four strategies with low correl
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