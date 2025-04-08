An amazing USD/JPY robot for SHORT only mode that has made over 250% profit in 1.5 years on ProQuant platform (the project of broker Trading 212 that has been closed recently).

Optimized for 1:30 leverage but it's possible to use with any other account settings.

🎁 First 10 copies of this robot will be sold for a special price of $190. Then the price will increase.



The Moonlight was tested with on ECN account on amazing RoboForex broker, which I can highly recommend. — Please use my partner code vadb on registration

Opportunities:

Many settings. You can run huge variety of different tests to find your own combo

Grids for faster recovery

Nearly 100% of winning trades

Switch between dynamic and static trade size

Choose weekdays and hours when your robot should be active

Set TP, SL and Trailing Stop

Play with parameters of each indicator to find the most profitable ones

Settings files and community



Everything is available here: https://t.me/mqlpathchat

Run your own tests and share your results with others!

Backtest



Passes 6 years long backtest on 25% dynamic trade size with next results (1:30 leverage, 100ms latency, no grids enabled):

Profit Factor ~ 7

More than 400% profit

41.6% max relative drawdown

With grids enabled:

1055% profit

Profit factor 10.85

68.46% max relative drawdown

Input parameters



Default settings are equal to original robot from ProQuant. You can find settings files in https://t.me/mqlpathchat or you can simply PM me by contacts below.

There are 7 groups of parameters:

Main settings — here you can try to change trading direction for some experiments

— here you can try to change trading direction for some experiments Grid settings — you can enable a grid for faster recovery. There are many settings you can play with (try to make some variations on tester)

— you can enable a grid for faster recovery. There are many settings you can play with (try to make some variations on tester) Money Management — set your trade size and max. opened positions

— set your trade size and max. opened positions Time Management — change working hours and days for your robot

— change working hours and days for your robot TP, SL, Trailing, Breakeven — simply write the pips for each parameter

— simply write the pips for each parameter Indicator 1, Indicator 2 — settings for each indicator. Possible values are written in the name of each parameter.

Feedback



Feel free to write me on Telegram, theververy@gmail.com or here, on MQL5.com! I will try to help you with any question or issue.



