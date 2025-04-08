The Moonlight
- Experts
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Writing some amazing robots for you.
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https://t.me/mqlpath
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
An amazing USD/JPY robot for SHORT only mode that has made over 250% profit in 1.5 years on ProQuant platform (the project of broker Trading 212 that has been closed recently).
Optimized for 1:30 leverage but it's possible to use with any other account settings.
🎁 First 10 copies of this robot will be sold for a special price of $190.
Then the price will increase.
The Moonlight was tested with on ECN account on amazing RoboForex broker, which I can highly recommend. — Please use my partner code vadb on registration
Opportunities:
- Many settings. You can run huge variety of different tests to find your own combo
- Grids for faster recovery
- Nearly 100% of winning trades
- Switch between dynamic and static trade size
- Choose weekdays and hours when your robot should be active
- Set TP, SL and Trailing Stop
- Play with parameters of each indicator to find the most profitable ones
Settings files and community
Everything is available here: https://t.me/mqlpathchat
Run your own tests and share your results with others!
Backtest
Passes 6 years long backtest on 25% dynamic trade size with next results (1:30 leverage, 100ms latency, no grids enabled):
- Profit Factor ~ 7
- More than 400% profit
- 41.6% max relative drawdown
With grids enabled:
- 1055% profit
- Profit factor 10.85
- 68.46% max relative drawdown
Input parameters
Default settings are equal to original robot from ProQuant. You can find settings files in https://t.me/mqlpathchat or you can simply PM me by contacts below.
There are 7 groups of parameters:
- Main settings — here you can try to change trading direction for some experiments
- Grid settings — you can enable a grid for faster recovery. There are many settings you can play with (try to make some variations on tester)
- Money Management — set your trade size and max. opened positions
- Time Management — change working hours and days for your robot
- TP, SL, Trailing, Breakeven — simply write the pips for each parameter
- Indicator 1, Indicator 2 — settings for each indicator. Possible values are written in the name of each parameter.
Feedback
Feel free to write me on Telegram, theververy@gmail.com or here, on MQL5.com! I will try to help you with any question or issue.