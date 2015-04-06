Base EMA

Fully automated Expert developed to trade with EURUSD. Experts use unique artificial intelligence technology for market analysis to find the best entry points. EA contains self-adaptive market algorithms with reinforcement learning elements. Reinforcement machine learning differs from supervised learning in a way that it does not need labelled input/output pairs to be present, and it does not need sub-optimal actions to be explicitly corrected. Instead it focuses on finding a balance between exploration (of uncharted territory) and exploitation (of current knowledge).

Experts showed stable results on EURUSD in the 2010-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or hedge. Suitable for any broker conditions.


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The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
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