TrustForex EA

EA with a solid strategy that applies constantly updated mechanical rules for day trading therefore excellent for all types of spreads.

This EA works completely automatic, open trades, monitor and update trades and close trades 24/5.

I will give you the optimized parameters with which I have obtained backtests with a profit of 170% and a medium maximal drawdown of 5,15% (2% risk per trade) in the last 12 months, but you can tweak these parameters and get even better results than mine!

NO CURVE FITTING, NO MARTINGALE

This strategy is mainly based on technical analysis an has:

  • A function that automatically calculates the stop loss depending on the market movement and volatility;
  • A function that creates entry signals based on crossover moving average;
  • A function that check the volume of the market and understands if the volume of the market is high enough to enter a new trade;
  • A secret indicator confirming the entry signal;
  • A function that calculates take profits according to the market movement and volatility.

Settings:

  • Use of automatic lot calculation;
  • Fixed lots;
  • Use of automatic stop loss calculation;
  • Manual pips for stop loss;
  • Use of automatic take profit calculation;
  • Manual pips for take profits;
  • Propriety for entry signal indicator;
  • Propriety for volume indicator;
  • Propriety for stop loss indicator;
  • First TP risk in percentage;
  • Second TP risk in percentage;
  • Third TP risk in percentage.

The most important thing in Forex is the Risk Management, that's why my expert advisor has a strong risk and capital management in order to maximize profits and minimize losses. Minimum account balance recommended: 200$

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Gann HiLo System MT4
Pol Lazaro Porta
Experts
GHS (Gann HiLo System ) is an expert advisor that trades the resumption of a trend after a pullback, using the Gann HiLo Activator as its directional reference. It does not chase price or try to anticipate reversals: it waits for the line to define a trend, waits for price to pull back against it, and enters only when the market clears the prior extreme of the move, confirming it wants to resume its direction. The Gann HiLo indicator is calculated inside the advisor itself, so no external indic
One Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.68 (19)
Experts
One Gold - Future of Trading Introducing One Gold EA, a sophisticated trading robot for gold on the Meta Trader platform, developed to assist traders with advanced market analysis. Our proprietary technology leverages neural networks and data-driven algorithms to analyze both historical and real-time gold market data, providing insights that can aid in decision-making. Unlike traditional manual strategies, One Gold EA operates with minimal intervention, streamlining the trading process and aimin
ORIX mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.75 (4)
Experts
ORIX System — a trading robot developed specifically for the GBPUSD currency pair on the M5 timeframe. The Expert Advisor is based on price behavior analysis and market structure elements and does not use standard technical indicators. The EA does not use martingale, trading grids, averaging against the market, hedging, opening trades without a stop-loss, or high-frequency or chaotic trading. Live signals Main requirements and recommendations Currency pair: GBPUSD Timeframe: M5 Minimum deposit:
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Lukas Tumpfer
23
Lukas Tumpfer 2021.03.03 11:18 
 

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Dr Waleed Mahdy
2652
Dr Waleed Mahdy 2020.11.30 20:52 
 

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Francesco Van Raay
351
Reply from developer Francesco Van Raay 2020.11.30 21:53
Thanks!
ubaldopersichini
202
ubaldopersichini 2020.11.25 08:33 
 

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Francesco Van Raay
351
Reply from developer Francesco Van Raay 2020.11.25 17:15
Thank you so much for your review, I appreciate it. If you need anything, write me!
[Deleted] 2020.11.17 17:17 
 

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Francesco Van Raay
351
Reply from developer Francesco Van Raay 2020.11.17 22:14
Thank you so much for your review!
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