Unique reversal zones

I would like to present to you really UNIQUE multitimeframe and multicurrency indicator which will be showing both reaction zones ( Where the price will have an immediate reaction from a certain zone) and also a reversal zones , which could reverse price for a long time. The main advantage is that ALL THE ZONES ARE SHOWN before the happen and not after like many do ( THis is shown very well in the screenshots)



Another reason why it is unique is that you put it on 1 graph , for example EURUSD H1 , and if there will be signal on another timeframe ( H2, H3 H4, H6 H8 H12 D1) does not matter on which of them, you will receive an allert, and then the graph of the timeframe will automatically be opened in a new window. It happens very often when the zones on several timeframes occur very near to each other, which strenghthens the zone very much and in this case is chance of a reversal is nearly 80-90%.



The great advantage of it is that IT DOES NOT HAVE ANY INDICATOR inside, it is built on a volume profiles and a fibonacci zones. I have tested the zones on more than 10 years on a history graph and can easilly say that it is SIMPLY AMAZING instrument.



It woks properly not only on a currency pairs, but as well as on US Dollar Index , SP500 INDex and simply on any instrument which is available in Metatrader. You can easilly take it on 1 month period to understand the strenght and the structure of working and i am sure you will buy it forever.



Also for people who buy it, i will give several advices how to work several times more effectivelly on it than usually from my perosnal experience and guarantee you if following all the advices, you will be AMAZED of your result!