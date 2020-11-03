Unique reversal zones

I would like to present to you really UNIQUE multitimeframe and multicurrency indicator which will be showing  both reaction zones ( Where the price will have an immediate reaction from a certain zone) and also a reversal zones , which could reverse price  for a long time. The main advantage is that ALL THE ZONES ARE SHOWN before the happen and not after like many do ( THis is shown very well in the screenshots)

Another reason why it is unique is that you put it on 1 graph , for example EURUSD H1 , and if there will be signal on another timeframe ( H2, H3 H4, H6 H8 H12 D1) does not matter on which of them, you will receive an allert, and then the graph of the timeframe will automatically be opened in a new window. It happens very often when the zones on several timeframes occur very near to each other, which strenghthens the zone very much and in this case is chance of a reversal is nearly 80-90%. 

The great advantage of it is that IT DOES NOT HAVE ANY INDICATOR inside, it is built on a volume profiles and a fibonacci zones. I have tested the zones on more than 10 years on a history graph and can easilly say that it is SIMPLY AMAZING instrument. 

It woks properly not only on a currency pairs, but as well as on US Dollar Index , SP500 INDex and simply on any instrument which is available in Metatrader.  You can easilly take it on 1 month period to understand the strenght and the structure of working and i am sure you will buy it forever. 

Also for people who buy it, i will give several advices how to work several times more effectivelly on it than usually from my perosnal experience and guarantee you if following all the advices, you will be AMAZED of your result! 
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Introducing   Quantum Breakout PRO , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you trade Breakout Zones! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years,   Quantum Breakout PRO   is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative and dynamic breakout zone strategy. Quantum Breakout Indicator will give you signal arrows on breakout zones with 5 profit target zones and stop loss suggestion based on the breakout b
M1 Arrow MT5
Oleg Rodin
Indicators
M1 Arrow is an indicator which is based on natural trading principles of the market which include volatility and volume analysis. The indicator can be used with any time frame and forex pair. One easy to use parameter in the indicator will allow you to adapt the signals to any forex pair and time frame you want to trade. Besides the main algorithm which is based on buy and sell signals, the indicator also has multiple built-in extra strategies which you can choose in the inputs. These strategies
CRT Ghost Candle HTF Fractal
Ravi Gurung
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Indicators
CRT Multi-Timeframe Market Structure & Liquidity Sweep Indicator Non-Repainting | Multi-Asset | MT4 Version Available MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/162556 Full Setup Guide: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767525 Indicator Overview CRT Ghost Candle HTF Fractal is a complete institutional-grade market structure toolkit for MetaTrader 5. It projects higher-timeframe candle structure, CRT trap levels, session levels, previous period highs and lows, pivot points, and a real
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Super Smart Triangle XXX
Giorgi Durgarian
Experts
Our  SMART TRIANGLE EA is  somehow like a grid , but it differs WAY TOO MUCH from ordinary grid and martingale strategies, because we always trade in TRIANGLE. For example in any situation 3 orders are opened at the same time ( For example EURUSD, EURGBP and GBPUSD in this triangle. In any situation does not matter if GBPUSD goes up or down , we always have EURGBP that insures our position and in gives defense in case of volatile market. This strategy is based on a correlation and discorellati
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