MultiBolbands

4

This multicurrency Expert Advisor uses 28 currency pairs. The predictions are based on two indicators: Bollinger Bands and DEMA.myfxbook.com/members/MUSBREATH

Settings for MultiBolbands

The default settings are for the EURUSD H1 Algorithm1.

  • Optimization from 2016 year
  • Before testing in the strategy tester or installing the EA on a chart, if you want to speed up the testing process, set the ShowTradePanel advisor setting to false
  • In the strategy tester, set the "Open prices only" trading mode, this will not affect the testing results, but will significantly speed up the process.
  • Desired broker Roboforex

set files will be updated by me, if possible, always download the latest version, stay tuned

These files are optimized for the Roboforex broker, it is advisable for other brokers to do the optimization yourself, since there are differences in the trading histories for different brokers.

Optimization can only be carried out at opening prices to speed up the process.

For greater profitability, you can enable the parameter of auto lot increase depending on profit isDynamicLot = true, koef = 0.5, but watch out for risks, be sure to check the advisor in the strategy tester with such parameters before using it.

  • LotSize - lot size
  • UseSameLotSizeForAllPairs - the ability to select the lot size for each pair separately, true by default, one lot size for all specified by the parameter above
  • TakeProfit - if the value is 0, then the trade will be closed according to the algorithm
  • StopLoss - if the value is 0, then the trade will be closed according to the algorithm
  • UseMaxAllTakeProfitProcent - enables the global take profit as a percentage of the current profit specified in the MaxAllTakeProfitProcent parameter, after its execution all current orders are closed. Test only on all ticks or 1 minute OHLC
  • UseMaxStopLossProcent - turns on the global stop loss as a percentage of the current profit specified in the MaxAllStopLossProcent parameter, after its execution, all current orders are closed. Test only on all ticks or 1 minute OHLC 
  • MaxProcentDropDown - automatic sequential closing of positions if the drawdown exceeds the percentage specified in this parameter, if 0 is specified this function is disabled by default (for example, MaxProcentDropDown = 30 means if the drawdown exceeds 30%, the positions will be gradually closed until the drawdown is less than 30%)
  • CountOrders - the maximum number of open transactions for one currency pair
  • IsDynamicLot - enable automatic formation of the lot size depending on the balance or free margin
  • is_koef_for_each - if true, then the lot size is formed from the balance for each currency pair separately, if false, then from the total balance or free margin
  • koef - coefficient for forming the lot size, the larger, the greater the risks
  • from - formation of the lot size depending on the balance or free margin
  • CurrencyName - the name of the currency pair for the current broker
  • Active - whether to use this currency pair, or disable
  • bands_period - Bollinger Bands period
  • dema_period - DEMA period
  • bands_shift - shift relative to the Bollinger Bands chart
  • deviation - standard deviation of Bollinger Bands
Reviews 11
JCJ
851
JCJ 2022.03.02 23:14 
 

Requires a lot of time, patience and charts, very good.

Jin Feng Ji
1346
Jin Feng Ji 2021.12.21 09:14 
 

我买了这个ea，效果挺好，有探讨ea的朋友可以加我qq，1015628411

Adem Veapi
514
Adem Veapi 2021.01.21 13:42 
 

I use this EA about 1 month on real account. Till now very great results. Thanks

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JCJ
851
JCJ 2022.03.02 23:14 
 

Requires a lot of time, patience and charts, very good.

Jin Feng Ji
1346
Jin Feng Ji 2021.12.21 09:14 
 

我买了这个ea，效果挺好，有探讨ea的朋友可以加我qq，1015628411

Zakaria Rachid
6952
Zakaria Rachid 2021.07.19 23:51 
 

Big DD.

cash.2019
50
cash.2019 2021.06.30 10:50 
 

Идея хорошая, но стоит доработать немнго.

larspj3
304
larspj3 2021.02.25 09:06 
 

I own about 5 EAs and have tested them over the last few months, this one was the only one that gives consistent profit. The EA has a dynamic TP/SL and its very smart. hope the author keeps up his good work and updates the Set files on regular basic.

yukifune
703
yukifune 2021.01.28 04:22 
 

BIGDD

Adem Veapi
514
Adem Veapi 2021.01.21 13:42 
 

I use this EA about 1 month on real account. Till now very great results. Thanks

Evgeny Mikhaylov
924
Evgeny Mikhaylov 2021.01.15 01:20 
 

Мне повезло и я успел арендовать EA за 30$ в месяц ) Идея хорошая. Реализация подкачала, а именно: 1) нет настройки размера позиций относительно конкретных пар. В советнике лот одинаковый и для волатильных, и для спокойных валют. 2) нет стоп-лосса, закрытие сделок осуществляется по внутренней логике которая непрозрачна, следовательно нельзя настроить и предвидеть риски, что просто ужасно.

Yevhen Chystiukhin
2021
Reply from developer Yevhen Chystiukhin 2021.01.18 10:16
Привет
1) Настройка позиций для каждой пары сделать не сложно, думаю сделать при следующем обновлении.
2) Стоп лос и тейк профит есть, он вверху настроек сразу, если ноль то по внутренней логике закрывается ордер, если не ноль то по выставленным значениям + по внутренней логике
Claudio Ernesto Gonzalez
593
Claudio Ernesto Gonzalez 2020.12.03 22:16 
 

I am getting positive results on a real account, with a selection of 11 currency pairs. I kept the pairs having the best profit factor in 2020 (back test).

Kratoner
872
Kratoner 2020.11.25 01:08 
 

Testing it

Yevhen Chystiukhin
2021
Reply from developer Yevhen Chystiukhin 2021.02.01 17:28
Hello, I just want to say for me all the reviews are important, both good and bad.
I tested several time periods, of which the M5 period shows a good result. Here is the real signal M5 https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/879072#!tab=account It is also very important to carry out the optimization yourself if the trading result is unsatisfactory
Jeff Ferguson
1108
Jeff Ferguson 2020.11.06 03:49 
 

This EA has excellent potential. Presently running it on a demo account with results that compliment those noted in the tester. I'll begin running it on a real account next week and will report the performance.

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