MultiBolbands
- Experts
-
- Version: 4.0
- Updated: 14 December 2023
- Activations: 5
This multicurrency Expert Advisor uses 28 currency pairs. The predictions are based on two indicators: Bollinger Bands and DEMA.myfxbook.com/members/MUSBREATH
The default settings are for the EURUSD H1 Algorithm1.
- Optimization from 2016 year
- Before testing in the strategy tester or installing the EA on a chart, if you want to speed up the testing process, set the ShowTradePanel advisor setting to false
- In the strategy tester, set the "Open prices only" trading mode, this will not affect the testing results, but will significantly speed up the process.
- Desired broker Roboforex
set files will be updated by me, if possible, always download the latest version, stay tuned
These files are optimized for the Roboforex broker, it is advisable for other brokers to do the optimization yourself, since there are differences in the trading histories for different brokers.
Optimization can only be carried out at opening prices to speed up the process.
For greater profitability, you can enable the parameter of auto lot increase depending on profit isDynamicLot = true, koef = 0.5, but watch out for risks, be sure to check the advisor in the strategy tester with such parameters before using it.
- LotSize - lot size
- UseSameLotSizeForAllPairs - the ability to select the lot size for each pair separately, true by default, one lot size for all specified by the parameter above
- TakeProfit - if the value is 0, then the trade will be closed according to the algorithm
- StopLoss - if the value is 0, then the trade will be closed according to the algorithm
- UseMaxAllTakeProfitProcent - enables the global take profit as a percentage of the current profit specified in the MaxAllTakeProfitProcent parameter, after its execution all current orders are closed. Test only on all ticks or 1 minute OHLC
- UseMaxStopLossProcent - turns on the global stop loss as a percentage of the current profit specified in the MaxAllStopLossProcent parameter, after its execution, all current orders are closed. Test only on all ticks or 1 minute OHLC
- MaxProcentDropDown - automatic sequential closing of positions if the drawdown exceeds the percentage specified in this parameter, if 0 is specified this function is disabled by default (for example, MaxProcentDropDown = 30 means if the drawdown exceeds 30%, the positions will be gradually closed until the drawdown is less than 30%)
- CountOrders - the maximum number of open transactions for one currency pair
- IsDynamicLot - enable automatic formation of the lot size depending on the balance or free margin
- is_koef_for_each - if true, then the lot size is formed from the balance for each currency pair separately, if false, then from the total balance or free margin
- koef - coefficient for forming the lot size, the larger, the greater the risks
- from - formation of the lot size depending on the balance or free margin
- CurrencyName - the name of the currency pair for the current broker
- Active - whether to use this currency pair, or disable
- bands_period - Bollinger Bands period
- dema_period - DEMA period
- bands_shift - shift relative to the Bollinger Bands chart
- deviation - standard deviation of Bollinger Bands
Requires a lot of time, patience and charts, very good.