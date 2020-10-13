MultiBolbands

set files will be updated by me, if possible, always download the latest version, stay tuned

These files are optimized for the Roboforex broker, it is advisable for other brokers to do the optimization yourself, since there are differences in the trading histories for different brokers.

Optimization can only be carried out at opening prices to speed up the process.

For greater profitability, you can enable the parameter of auto lot increase depending on profit isDynamicLot = true, koef = 0.5, but watch out for risks, be sure to check the advisor in the strategy tester with such parameters before using it.