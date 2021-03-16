PhythonML

2.8

This multicurrency Expert Advisor uses 28 currency pairs. For predictions, the advisor uses models trained by the machine learning algorithm in the Python language environment.

All signals of this advisor in real time and settings for it can be downloaded from my website forexvisible.com - copy and paste into the browser

The Expert Advisor can work with two time intervals H1 and H2 together or separately parameters in the Use Time Intervals group

The profitability of currency pairs can be viewed in the strategy tester after the test in the "Journal" tab, and disable unprofitable pairs as needed in the adviser settings, or select the most profitable, the Active option. Before the test, set Active = True for all pairs and after the test, turn off the unprofitable pairs Active = False, and you can start trading.

The default settings are for the EURUSD H1 currency pair, and use Models3

  • Before testing in the strategy tester or installing the EA on a chart, if you want to speed up the testing process, set the ShowTradePanel advisor setting to false
  • In the strategy tester, set the "Open prices only " trading mode, this will not greatly affect the testing results, but will noticeably speed up the process.
  • Also, for quick testing, you can turn off the visualization of the strategy tester.
  • At the end of testing, in the log tab, you can view information on the profitability and maximum drawdown of each pair separately
    Description of some of the EA settings
    • UseSameLotSizeForAllPairs - the ability to select the lot size for each pair separately, true by default, one lot size for all specified by the parameter above
    • UseMaxAllTakeProfitProcent - enables the global take profit as a percentage of the current profit specified in the MaxAllTakeProfitProcent parameter, after its execution all current orders are closed. Test only on all ticks or 1 minute OHLC
    • UseMaxStopLossProcent - turns on the global stop loss as a percentage of the current profit specified in the MaxAllStopLossProcent parameter, after its execution, all current orders are closed. Test only on all ticks or 1 minute OHLC
    • IsDynamicLot - enable automatic formation of the lot size depending on the balance or free margin
    • is_koef_for_each - if true, then the lot size is formed from the balance for each currency pair separately, if false, then from the total balance or free margin
    • koef - coefficient for forming the lot size, the larger, the greater the risks
    • from - formation of the lot size depending on the balance or free margin
    • CountOfGrid - the number of pending orders in the grid
    • CountGridBars - the number of last bars in history from which the lowest and highest prices are found to calculate the interval between orders for the grid: MaxPrice and MinPrice
    • GridKoef - the distance between pending orders in the grid is calculated using the formula (MaxPrice - MinPrice)/ GridKoef
    • GridKoefBegin, GridKoefEnd - distribution of coefficients for multiplying the price of a pending order in the grid
    Reviews 5
    Hasan
    2899
    Hasan 2022.08.29 16:51 
     

    I have been using this expert adviser for a month now, and it generates steady and concise profits. I thank the developer for the great job, well done.

    I will give my second update on my review after one month from now

    Robin Olov Henry Lundberg
    765
    Robin Olov Henry Lundberg 2021.12.02 12:01 
     

    It is a very interesting EA. It requires a very big account to trade it safely. Like 100K$ IF you run all the pairs it trades. If you turn off all pairs and only trade a handful it becomes more stable for smaller accounts. That being said, the EA has the potential to earn very good profits on a yearly basis. 10-20% in a year on a 100K USD account is nothing to sneeze at. If you use this tool right it has a lot of potential to earn stable profits.

    Passakon Ekaburudkul
    373
    Passakon Ekaburudkul 2022.09.06 13:15 
     

    Nice EA but I recommend user must select set of pairs and set up grid.

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    Passakon Ekaburudkul
    373
    Passakon Ekaburudkul 2022.09.06 13:15 
     

    Nice EA but I recommend user must select set of pairs and set up grid.

    Hasan
    2899
    Hasan 2022.08.29 16:51 
     

    I have been using this expert adviser for a month now, and it generates steady and concise profits. I thank the developer for the great job, well done.

    I will give my second update on my review after one month from now

    Maik Praedorius
    902
    Maik Praedorius 2021.12.06 08:26 
     

    Tested this EA in Demo-Account with 10k€ for two month since beginning of october. made -50%. So for me, this EA doesn´t work at all.

    Yevhen Chystiukhin
    2021
    Reply from developer Yevhen Chystiukhin 2024.02.02 17:13
    I fixed bugs
    Robin Olov Henry Lundberg
    765
    Robin Olov Henry Lundberg 2021.12.02 12:01 
     

    It is a very interesting EA. It requires a very big account to trade it safely. Like 100K$ IF you run all the pairs it trades. If you turn off all pairs and only trade a handful it becomes more stable for smaller accounts. That being said, the EA has the potential to earn very good profits on a yearly basis. 10-20% in a year on a 100K USD account is nothing to sneeze at. If you use this tool right it has a lot of potential to earn stable profits.

    Mr Nutdanai Chaiworachat
    309
    Mr Nutdanai Chaiworachat 2021.08.07 06:29 
     

    Nice EA, its very stable, Ii hope it is really profitable and stable growth.

    Reply to review