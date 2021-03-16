This multicurrency Expert Advisor uses 28 currency pairs. For predictions, the advisor uses models trained by the machine learning algorithm in the Python language environment.

All signals of this advisor in real time and settings for it can be downloaded from my website forexvisible.com - copy and paste into the browser



The Expert Advisor can work with two time intervals H1 and H2 together or separately parameters in the Use Time Intervals group

The profitability of currency pairs can be viewed in the strategy tester after the test in the "Journal" tab, and disable unprofitable pairs as needed in the adviser settings, or select the most profitable, the Active option. Before the test, set Active = True for all pairs and after the test, turn off the unprofitable pairs Active = False, and you can start trading.