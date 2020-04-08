Stop Hunting
- Indicators
- Erdenebayar Lamjav
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
The indicator of stop hunting shows the level zone of Day marketing. Zones are displayed as background rectangles. The length of the rectangle corresponds to the duration of the active trading, and the height to the trading range. For the current trading day, there is still the opportunity to show the extreme prices of each zone.
The following parameters can be configured in the indicator:
NumberOfDays = 200 - The number of days displayed.