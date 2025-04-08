Long term Return EA

This Expert advisor is advanced with Force indicator which detects the momentum change and cuts the position by using its intelligence Where it generates revenue in long term .User can change the lot size based on risk calculation which provided by our team .It differs from other EA where this suits for long term usability with decent returns ,This has to be run on EURUSD 1 hr time frame ,Minimum recommended capital is 500 dollar ,still clients can operate in low capital by changing the lot size in input based on risk calculator and further clients can increase the lot size based on returns.





Check the attached screen shot of back test report from 2020 January to Current(August 14th 2020).We started with 200 dollar and its 2674.Just try it out on your System and give us a message if you feel to know more on our products and free vps registration also.

log on to

www.pearlockinv.com

000917034967507