Long term Return EA

This Expert advisor is advanced with Force indicator which detects the momentum change and cuts the position by using its intelligence Where it generates revenue in long term .User can change the lot size based on risk calculation which provided by our team .It differs from other EA where this suits for long term usability with decent returns ,This has to be run on EURUSD 1 hr time frame ,Minimum recommended capital is 500 dollar ,still clients can operate in low capital by changing the lot size in input based on risk calculator and further clients can increase the lot size based on returns.


Check the attached screen shot of back test report from 2020 January to Current(August 14th 2020).We started with 200 dollar and its 2674.Just try it out on your System and give us a message if you feel to know more on our products and free vps registration also.

log on to 

www.pearlockinv.com

000917034967507

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XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
Experts
Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
Experts
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
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