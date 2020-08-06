Arsinium Multi

ARSINIUM is brand new Multi Strategy EA where you are able to define your Entry Points like a PRO!

Originally it was developed as a Scalper for lower Timeframes, but we saw that the Entry Points, combined with some Filters, and other useful Options, are more than that.

It works in many different Conditions and has many different Strategies you can build on your own.

Test it for yourself and find out the best Strategy inside the Strategy!

We offer this for 99 USD for a limited time to support you during this beasty Corona Times.

So go ahead and try for yourself.

Your Comments will be highly appreciated to further develop this EA for you.

Have Fun and good Profits ;=)

USER MANUAL FOR DOWNLOAD IN THE COMMENTS SECTION!!!





OPTIONS WE BUILT IN FOR YOUR FAVOR:

Auto Optimization / Runs all Tests on the Weekend for upcoming Trading Week

Market Order / Pending Stop / Pending Limit / Hedge Orders / REVERSE TRADES and TRADE AGAINST MA (against Trend!!)

Trailing Stop, Break Even, MA Filter, ADX Filter, Support and Resistance Filter, Spread Filter, Filter for Quiet Markets

Lot Size Risk Management on Account and Support/Resistance Distance

Trading Schedule: Check in which Market Conditions you like to trade

Trading Schedule Advanced: Choose the Time the EA starts and how many Trades it should do during the next 24 Hours

Emergency Stop Loss on Account Size





"HOW TO" FOR EXPERIENCED TRADERS:



Put EA on Optimization

Up to your demands, choose a Timeframe you like to Test (M1-H4)

First try to Optimize best Values for Entry Signal 1 and 2 for different Entry Orders (Market/Stop/Limit)

Up to the chosen Timeframe you should also choose the Test Period (our Recommendation: M1 --> 1-2 Months up to H4 --> 2-3 Years)

If you are happy with the result, try out the different Filters: Trading on Quiet Market, ADX, MA Periods, Support and Resistance, Trading Schedule etc.

Check if the Market was Trendy during this period, check in which times EA worked best.

Put it on Live Chart and always compare the Market Conditions from your Test Conditions - if the Market is changing and you occur losses, take another SET related to it!!

AS YOU KNOW: NO EA IS RUNNING SAME PROFITS IN DIFFERENT MARKET PERIODS!

ENJOY



"HOW TO" FOR NOVICE TRADERS:



Put EA on Chart

Choose Trading Mode (Conservative, Medium, Aggressive)

Turn On "Auto Optimization" which will find best settings for your Trading Mode

Watch it going in your direction ;=)

If you occur losses (3-5 in a row) turn it off and wait for next weeks Optimization!

ENJOY!



