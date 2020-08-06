Arsinium Multi

3

ARSINIUM is brand new Multi Strategy EA where you are able to define your Entry Points like a PRO! 

Originally it was developed as a Scalper for lower Timeframes, but we saw that the Entry Points, combined with some Filters, and other useful Options, are more than that. 

It works in many different Conditions and has many different Strategies you can build on your own. 

Test it for yourself and find out the best Strategy inside the Strategy! 

We offer this for 99 USD for a limited time to support you during this beasty Corona Times. 

So go ahead and try for yourself. 

Your Comments will be highly appreciated to further develop this EA for you. 

Have Fun and good Profits ;=)

USER MANUAL FOR DOWNLOAD IN THE COMMENTS SECTION!!!


OPTIONS WE BUILT IN FOR YOUR FAVOR: 

  • Auto Optimization / Runs all Tests on the Weekend for upcoming Trading Week
  • Market Order / Pending Stop / Pending Limit / Hedge Orders / REVERSE TRADES and TRADE AGAINST MA (against Trend!!)
  • Trailing Stop, Break Even, MA Filter, ADX Filter, Support and Resistance Filter, Spread Filter, Filter for Quiet Markets
  • Lot Size Risk Management on Account and Support/Resistance Distance
  • Trading Schedule: Check in which Market Conditions you like to trade
  • Trading Schedule Advanced: Choose the Time the EA starts and how many Trades it should do during the next 24 Hours
  • Emergency Stop Loss on Account Size


"HOW TO" FOR EXPERIENCED TRADERS: 

  • Put EA on Optimization
  • Up to your demands, choose a Timeframe you like to Test (M1-H4)
  • First try to Optimize best Values for Entry Signal 1 and 2 for different Entry Orders (Market/Stop/Limit)
  • Up to the chosen Timeframe you should also choose the Test Period (our Recommendation: M1 --> 1-2 Months up to H4 --> 2-3 Years)
  • If you are happy with the result, try out the different Filters: Trading on Quiet Market, ADX, MA Periods, Support and Resistance, Trading Schedule etc. 
  • Check if the Market was Trendy during this period, check in which times EA worked best. 
  • Put it on Live Chart and always compare the Market Conditions from your Test Conditions - if the Market is changing and you occur losses, take another SET related to it!! 
  • AS YOU KNOW: NO EA IS RUNNING SAME PROFITS IN DIFFERENT MARKET PERIODS! 
  • ENJOY


"HOW TO" FOR NOVICE TRADERS: 

  • Put EA on Chart
  • Choose Trading Mode (Conservative, Medium, Aggressive)
  • Turn On "Auto Optimization" which will find best settings for your Trading Mode
  • Watch it going in your direction ;=)
  • If you occur losses (3-5 in a row) turn it off and wait for next weeks Optimization! 
  • ENJOY!


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XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.23 (26)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.52 (21)
Experts
UPDATE:  Few Copies Left At Current Price! Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +290% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in vo
Chiroptera
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Experts
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XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
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Experts
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
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Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
Experts
Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
Experts
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
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Birds_eye
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Birds_eye 2021.09.21 17:08 
 

Hi, thank you for this EA. I installed it a while back. Do you have any sets to share. Thanks Thank you

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