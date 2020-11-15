IntelRabbit MT5 Expert Advisor is a fully automated forex trading robot designed using our reversal trading strategies that we have developed over the years. These strategies find the highest probability entries and set TakeProfit and StopLoss accordingly. IntelRabbit MT5 EA works on any pair and timeframe. The default settings are for GBPUSD H1 timeframe.

IntelRabbit MT5 EA settings and recommended ranges

1. Strategy Settings

- Reversal Range: range of bars to calculate the reversal area. This value ranges between 2 and 50

- Minimum Body Size: ranges between 70 and 150 for GBPUSD H1 timeframe, 50 and 90 for EURUSD H1 timeframe, and 10 and 50 for M5 timeframe.

- Stop Loss Factor: Stop Loss equals this value multiplied by the height of the reversal area. Stop Loss Factor ranges between 0.5 and 2.0

- Take Profit Factor: Take profit equals this value multiplied by the height of the reversal area. Take Profit Factor ranges between 0.5 and 7.0

- Reversal Strength Factor: the strength of reversal, ranges between 6 and 12

- Strength Ratio: the strength ratio, ranges between 0.5 and 3.0

- Strength Bar Count: bars needed o calculate reversal strength, ranges between 50 and 200

- LargePercent : reversal large percent, ranges between 60 and 80

- SmallPercent: reversal small percent , ranges between 9 and 20

2. Money Management

- Type of Take Profit and Stop Loss: either use reversal strategy Stop Loss Factor and Take Profit Factor (recommended) or use your StopLoss and TakeProfit

- StopLoss

- TakeProfit

- MoneyManagement Type: use fixed lots, risk percent of balance, or optimized trade Volume

- Fixed lots value

- Risk percent of balance

- Decrease factor for optimized trade Volume

- Percent for optimized trade Volume

3. Trailing

-Trailing Stop level: use zero for no trailing

-Trailing Profit Level

4. Expert Settings

- Magic number

- Use Expert EveryTick



