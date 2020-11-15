IntelRabbit MT5 EA

IntelRabbit MT5 Expert Advisor is a fully automated forex trading robot designed using our reversal trading strategies that we have developed over the years. These strategies find the highest probability entries and set TakeProfit and StopLoss accordingly. IntelRabbit MT5 EA works on any pair and timeframe. The default settings are for GBPUSD H1 timeframe.

 

IntelRabbit MT5 EA settings and recommended ranges

1. Strategy Settings

- Reversal Range: range of bars to calculate the reversal area. This value ranges between 2 and 50

- Minimum Body Size: ranges between 70 and 150 for GBPUSD H1 timeframe, 50 and 90 for EURUSD H1 timeframe, and 10 and 50 for M5 timeframe.

- Stop Loss Factor:  Stop Loss equals this value multiplied by the height of the reversal area. Stop Loss Factor ranges between 0.5 and 2.0

- Take Profit Factor: Take profit equals this value multiplied by the height of the reversal area. Take Profit Factor ranges between 0.5 and 7.0

- Reversal Strength Factor: the strength of reversal, ranges between 6 and 12

- Strength Ratio: the strength ratio, ranges between 0.5 and 3.0

- Strength Bar Count: bars needed o calculate reversal strength, ranges between 50 and 200

- LargePercent :  reversal large percent, ranges between 60 and 80

- SmallPercent: reversal small percent , ranges between 9 and 20

    

2. Money Management

- Type of Take Profit and Stop Loss: either use reversal strategy Stop Loss Factor and Take Profit Factor (recommended) or use your StopLoss and TakeProfit

- StopLoss

- TakeProfit

- MoneyManagement Type: use fixed lots, risk percent of balance, or optimized trade Volume

- Fixed lots value

- Risk percent of balance

- Decrease factor for optimized trade Volume

- Percent for optimized trade Volume

 

3. Trailing

-Trailing Stop level: use zero for no trailing

-Trailing Profit Level

 

4. Expert Settings

- Magic number

- Use Expert EveryTick


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Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
Experts
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
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MoneyMachine MT5 EA
Genetic Graphics, Inc.
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MoneyMachine MT5 Expert Advisor is a fully automated forex trading robot designed using our ten unique trading strategies that we have developed over the years. In addition, you get a Metatrader 5 Expert Advisor builder featuring many technical indicators. We assign each of these strategies weights to determine how much they contribute to each trade. The combination of these successful strategies ensures maximum efficiency. Each strategy loops through different settings for signal confirmation.
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