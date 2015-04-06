Fibonacci Wizard

The Fibonacci Wizard looks for divergences indicating potential reversals.  When a divergence is detected, the EA will open 1 trade with a profit target based on user selected Fibonacci Retracement level.  If another divergence is detected prior to reaching the profit target, the EA will open another trade of the same size and recalculate the profit target.  This will be attempted until a profit target is reached or the EA reaches the user defined maximum number of open trades.    The user must also specify a default profit target in dollars or pips.  The default profit target must be met in addition to the Fibonacci based level, this prevents the EA from calculating targets with negative profit in turbulent market conditions.  It is recommended to keep the default profit target low if using a Fibonacci based target.  However, if desired the user may turn the Fibonacci based target off and let the EA trade solely on the default profit target.

Inputs

Magic Number - unique number that the EA uses to identify its trades

Max Trades - the maximum number of trades the EA is allowed to take on any given currency pair

Trade Lots - the size of each trade

Stop Loss in Dollars - Stop loss is based on the sum of all profits for the given currency pair.  So for example, if Stop Loss is entered as "50" and there are 5 trades open on EURUSD and the profit on all 5 adds up to a total $50 loss, then all 5 trades will be closed.  Stop Loss should be entered as a positive value.

Fibonacci Based Target - if true, the EA will calculate a profit target based on the desired Fibonacci Retracement level, this is the intended mode of operation for this EA.  For a trade to close, the price must exceed the value of the specified Fib Level AND be greater than the default profit target in dollars.  If Fibonacci Based Target is set to false, the EA will only look for the default profit target and will not draw Fibonacci levels on the chart.

Fibonacci Level- is the desired target for closing the trade.  It should be entered in decimal form (e.g. 0.5 for 50%).  It is not limited to key Fib levels, any number may be entered.  If "Fibonacci Based Target" is false, this value will be ignored.

Use Pips for Profit Target - if set to true, the default profit target in pips will be used instead of dollars

Default Trade Profit in Dollars - used if Use Pips for Profit Target is set to false

Default Trade Profit in Pips - used if Use Pips for Profit Target is set to true

Speed- this input is only relevant when using the backtester in visual mode.  It allows the user to specify the speed at which the chart will go, the lower the number, the faster the chart goes. 1 is fastest, 100000 is slowest.

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Experts
Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.29 (42)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
EA Ice Cube Scalper
Sergey Batudayev
4.71 (21)
Experts
Trading Advisor Ice Cube Scalper -       it is a day scalper , making a large number of trades daily, taking several points with each transaction. The EA's strategy is based trade with the trend using the RSI indicator. The EA uses averaging with a multiplier lot, you need to understand this before using the EA, however the strategy performed well in both backtesting and live trading. Before use test the work of the adviser in the strategy tester for more understanding his work. To control risks
GOLD Scalper PRO
Lachezar Krastev
4.48 (25)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy GOLD Scalper PRO with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $177 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $270!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2353871 GOLD Scalper PRO is a fully automated trading system which takes much of the work out of trading, leaving you free to do other things! You should not be fooled
Waka Waka EA
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.25 (48)
Experts
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
Forex GOLD Investor
Lachezar Krastev
4.39 (51)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330! ) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Forex GOLD Investor is one of the best expert advisors developed to trade on GOLD(XAUUSD) in the forex market. Forex GOLD Investor consists of 3 trading systems . The first one is based on scalping trading strat
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Tequila Sunrise
Thomas Woody
Experts
The Tequila Sunrise (TSR) makes “buy” trades on the USDMXN during morning times of high volumes. The EA uses a combination of the Stochastic Oscillator, Force Index, and a price action algorithm across different timeframes to determine whether or not it takes a trade each particular day. Instead of a take profit target, the EA uses an algorithm to determine when to close the trade. It is designed to run on the 5 minute charts on a daily basis. Parameters Magic Number : This is a unique identifi
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