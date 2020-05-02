Chart Slice MT5

Chart Slice is a very convenient multi-timeframe indicator, with which you can see market information at once on several time slices. This will allow the trader to learn quickly and most  importantly understand the vibrant market. The author himself went this way and this indicator helped incredibly.

You probably have often wanted to see in detail why at a given point in time the price was rapidly moving away from a certain level or, on the contrary, stopping there. And for this you had to change the scale, then look for this place on a smaller timeframe, and if you need to further refine or switch back, the procedure became very cumbersome. Now,  in an instant, all this can be seen immediately at least in all time slices. To do this, with the help of 2 lines you can manage all the charts. Moreover, you can move these lines in any sequence on different charts, everything is connected dynamically. Thus, it is very easy and efficient to “dig” a significant piece of the market in a short time. These lines are always at hand, and the trader, as it were, automatically learns all the time, since along the way he constantly watches how the price behaved in one place or another, in one or another connection with volumes, levels, lines, patterns, etc.

This indicator is set on each chart (at least two), after which only two lines appear on each chart - horizontal (price) and vertical (time). Moving these lines on one chart, on all the others they move automatically and, if necessary, shift the screen to the right place.  This allows you to see the market immediately at different time slices.

Chart Slice is great for different timeframes of one financial instrument, but it can be used on different financial instruments, and only time will change, since everyone has their own prices. Any combination of different timeframes and different financial instruments is also possible. It is especially effective to use this indicator on  several monitors, since the workspace is large, there is a lot of information, and you can manage all the charts with one click.

The settings are very simple, it is only a graphic design of the lines.

Chart Slice is a technical tool for market research, in fact it is a “shovel”, and you will have to "dig" deep;). Good luck to all!

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Azimuth Pro V2: Synthetic Fractal Structure and Confirmed Entries for MT5 Overview Azimuth Pro is a multi-level swing structure indicator by Merkava Labs . Four nested swing layers, swing-anchored VWAP, ABC pattern detection, three-timeframe structural filtering, and closed-bar confirmed entries — one chart, one workflow from micro-swings to macro-cycles. This is not a blind signal product. It is a structure-first workflow for traders who care about location, context, and timing. ️ Summer Sale
Axiom Matrix
Issam Kassas
5 (5)
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LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom Matrix, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. [User Manual] , [Online Course] , [PDF]  And [DEMO] Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watc
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (33)
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FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.69 (55)
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ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
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Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products  ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
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Chart Slice MT4
Ruslan Piraliyev
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Chart Slice is a very convenient multi-timeframe indicator, with which you can see market information at once on several time slices. This will allow the trader to learn quickly and most  importantly understand the vibrant market . The author himself went this way and this indicator helped incredibly. You probably have often wanted to see in detail why at a given point in time the price was rapidly moving away from a certain level or, on the contrary, stopping there. And for this you had to chan
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