Morning Open

The expert is designed for single scalping at the daily opening of MICEX trades ( It starts working a few seconds after 10=00 ).

It is advisable that the expert should work at 1 hour timeframe. The expert considers integer number of lots specified by the user, verification is minimal, martingale is not provided.

The expert at the beginning of work (market opening + selected delay in seconds)) opens 2 pending orders of users volume specified by the parameter of an offsets, thet are relative to current price.

When one order is triggered, another one is removed and 2 more orders are placed for fixed stop loss and take profit, according to the parameters. No trailing aren’t provided.

At the end of the hold time, the position is automatically closed if it has not been closed earlier by stops.

Parameters:

InpStopLoss -the stop loss for a long position in PIPS, will be counted from the entry price. (added)

InpStopLossShort - stop loss for a short position in pips. (subtracted )

InpTakeProfit - take profit for a long position in pips will be calculated from the entry price.

InpTakeProfitShort - take profit for a short position in pips.

InpVolumeLotOrRisk - the number of lots for orders to be placed.

TTliveL - time to hold a long position in minutes (MULTIPLE OF 60 SECONDS)

TTliveS – timehold of a short position in minutes





Up_P -price Offset for Buy Stop in pips

Down_P -price Offset for Sell Stop in pips

sec_count - excerpt in seconds from the beginning of occurrence of the first trading ticks of the day. Necessary to calm the market.

With this delay, the mechanism for placing orders launches.